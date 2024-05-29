"Don't let somebody else's beef kill y'all's fun" — T-Pain shares post after he was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain recently took to social media, to seemingly encourage his fans to prioritize enjoyment over negativity. This came after he performed at Resorts World's Ayu Dayclub on May 26, 2024, and was seen dancing to Kendrick Lamar's recent track Not Like Us.

The video of him grooving to the song in a white robe did the rounds on social media, and as per Billboard, many believed he was choosing a side in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef. T-Pain took to X on May 28, 2024, and mentioned that some thought his dancing to the track was a "political statement" and said:

"Welp! You heard it here first folks. Don’t drunk dance in a robe. Somehow it’s a political statement now. pls don’t let somebody else’s beef kill y’all’s fun. Let ppl dance PLEASE!! Mustard killed that fu*kin beat tho. It’d be pretty weird if you didn’t dance to it."

Trending

T-Pain's tweet (Image via X/@TPAIN)

Faheem Rashad Najm is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer better known by his stage name T-Pain. His significant hits include Buy U a Drank, I'm N Luv, Church, U And Dat, and I Like Dat.

"It ain't got nothing to do with me" — T-Pain on Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef

Expand Tweet

While Drake and Lamar's beef dates back to 2013, they made headlines as they released several diss tracks referencing each other in 2024. Kendrick took aim at the rapper in Future and Metro Boomin's Like That, which released on March 22, 2024, before Drake seemingly responded with Push Ups in April 2024.

The beef between the duo went on for weeks, and Kendrick dropped Not Like Us on May 4, 2024, just after he released Meet the Grahams.

Several artists in the industry responded to the beef between the duo and T-Pain reacted to it too in April 2024 during an episode of his Nappy Boy Radio Show. He mentioned that he wished to mind his own business amidst the feud and said:

"Drake or Kendrick? I choose to mind my f*cking business. It ain't got nothing to do with me. It ain't gonna hurt my pockets if I pick one or the other. Don't give a f*ck."

The artist added:

"It's cool, like, the sport of rap and stuff is fine but past that? 'I wonder what Drake did to make everybody so mad.' Who gives a sh*t? He ain't do it to you. Keep moving."

Lastly, he advised his listeners against engaging in speculation about Drake's actions and urged them to enjoy the music.

"You're gonna not go to work tomorrow to try to figure out what Drake did? No. Still gotta go to work. Go to f*cking work! Listen to the songs," he said on the radio show.

The record producer released his new album with Bluez Brothaz and Young Cash, The Bluez Brothaz, on April 26, 2024, under the Nappy Boy Entertainment label. The album has eight tracks: The Introduction, Biggest B*oty, I'm So Tired, In & Out, Come Get Saved, Across the Canal, Tryin, and Next Time Around.