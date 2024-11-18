"Dragging this beef" — Internet reacts to DJ Mustard cutting Drake’s part on "Crew Love" to play Kendrick Lamar’s "Like That" at Camp Flog Gnaw 

About six months after the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, DJ Mustard omitted Drizzy's part on Crew Love and instead played Lamar's Like That. This action of Mustard at the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw sparked questions among netizens.

While some praised the action, many didn't seem to like it much and even suggested moving on since it had been quite some time since the beef got over between the two artists.

Here are some responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user (@n3gs16maji) wrote:

"Dragging this beef till now is crazy aren’t you guys tired."

Another user wrote on X:

"It’s November man."

"When they need attention, they always use Drake 🤣," said a netizen while mocking DJ Mustard.

"Drake's been winning for over a decade + Does mustard really think he cares 😭," added a tweet.

While DJ Mustard received massive bashing and scrutiny for her actions at the carnival, many netizens extended support and praised him for the transition. A user tweeted:

"You’re a hater if you think that wasn’t hard😂"

"Beef aside that was one hell of transition lol 🔥," commented another netizen.

"Damn, that shit was tough I can’t lie 😂🔥," wrote another one.

For those unaware, this carnival is organized by Tyler, The Creator. This time the carnival was also live streamed on Prime Video.

DJ Mustard previously stated that he would not want to work with Canadian rapper Drake

In August 2024, DJ Mustard spoke about his take on Drake, during an interview with Los Angeles Times. Claiming that the Canadian rapper was a "strange guy", Mustard added:

"I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude."

Mustard revealed he was not looking forward to producing songs for the Canadian rapper. Earlier the same month, Mustard took to X, and wrote:

"Drake is the Malcolm x of white people 😂 and @Akademiks make sure you post @GordoSZN first week since drake thought he did a thing with making him drop on the same day as me 😂."

This tweet made it to the internet after Mustard claimed that Drizzy along with DJ Akademiks and Gordo had sabotaged the rollouts of his latest album Faith Of A Mustard Seed, released in July 2024. During its first rollout in the first week, only about 18,000 copies of the studio album were sold.

This was DJ Mustard's fourth album project and featured several other artists including Kirk Franklin and Lil Yachty. Previously, in June 2024, DJ Mustard spoke about the immense success of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which he had produced. Speaking about how much he wanted such success which would make people want to hear him again, DJ Mustard stated:

"I keep saying it and I can’t say it enough — it’s gotta be God. What am I gonna do to get myself back hot?… How are we gonna spark to where people are like, 'I wanna hear Mustard again'... Then the song came out. There’s my rollout."

As for the latest act of Mustard at the carnival, it could be noted that it was held on November 16 and 17.

