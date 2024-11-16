What did Chanel Thierry say about DJ Mustard? Record producer accuses ex-wife of violating divorce agreement by defaming him 

DJ Mustard and his ex-wife, Chanel Thierry, are in the news due to a defamation case filed by Mustard against Thierry. According to HotNewHipHop’s report of November 15, 2024, the producer accused his ex-wife of violating the terms of their divorce by making controversial statements online.

In documents obtained by TMZ, it was reported that the 34-year-old claimed that Thierry made defamatory statements and insinuated that his cancer scare was false. Mustard’s court documents also allege that Thierry attempted to paint him as an irresponsible parent to increase child support benefits for their three children.

DJ Mustard accuses Thierry of leaking his medical information

DJ Mustard, in his court filings, also claims that Thierry leaked his medical information on Threads in October 2024 when she shared a screenshot of messages between them, where he mentioned a cancer scare.

The couple who filed for divorce in May 2022 have had an acrimonious separation filled with allegations from both sides and disagreements over assets.

HotNewHipHop reported on October 16, 2024, that the divorce was settled on October 14, with the Not Like Us producer walking away with the majority of the assets, including a mansion in Chatsworth and homes in Simi Valley and Los Angeles.

The record producer also got to retain rights to his music catalog and a fleet of exotic cars. Thierry reportedly got a one-time payment of $315,000 for spousal support and an “equalization” payment of $275,000. Thierry would also reportedly receive $24,500 monthly for child support.

When details of the divorce settlement began making the rounds online, Thierry took to Threads to air her thoughts, accusing her ex-husband of leaking the documents online:

"Of course, I know these things are public info, i got that part but the fact I knew u would be so petty to let everyone know you ‘took the car’ and acted as if my back CS was payment for the car and it’s not. It’s just that, BACKED CS.”

She also posted screenshots of chats between herself and DJ Mustard to indicate that he had faked a cancer scare to keep her from leaving their marriage. She captioned her post:

"Playing the silent’ [role] while intentionally dragging me through hell for 2 years,"

She continued, adding that he was using her for publicity and record sales:

"Please leave me alone and stop using me for publicity and record sales. Check the date, after he filed in May 2022 he ‘claimed’ to have cancer to make me stay in the house. I left in July. Of course no cancer.”

According to reports, DJ Mustard is demanding his ex-wife to publicly retract the “defamatory” and “false statements.” Mustard is also requesting Thierry to be admonished by the court for violating their divorce agreement as he believes that her statements will hurt his relationship with the three children they have together.

