“Dude is never serious”: Netizens react as Drake claims he wants a “goth baddie” and abruptly sings emo music mid-interview

Drake recently claimed that he wants a "goth baddie" as his future wife. He added that he is the opposite of what they are looking for and also burst into a random song mid-interview.

Ad

Drizzy appeared on the first episode of Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again, published on Tuesday, September 2. When asked about his marriage plans by the hosts, the rapper said:

“I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a [funny] goth baddie ... I am, like, the opposite of what they want.”

Althoff then asked if someone had to be a "goth baddie" for a long time or if anyone could just transform themselves into one for the rapper.

Ad

Trending

“I feel like you have to have some authenticity," he answered.

Althoff added:

“So start now if you want to meet him in five years.”

The rapper responded:

“Get gothy.”

Althoff then asked him:

“What does that mean even? Like, just they wear all black and they have black hair and they wear dark makeup?”

Drake then broke into a song that sounded like the emo music of the Y2K era. The host asked him:

Ad

“What are you singing? I feel like I've heard what you're singing. Can I Shazam this?”

The rapper answered:

"No, I just made that up. But I'm just saying that's like the bag I want to get in. I want to be, like, seen and I want to be loved by a goth baddie. I'm just being real. That's just what I have in my head.”

Ad

Ad

Fans online have reacted to this interaction, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Dude is never serious."

Bryent @bryentmicheal @Kurrco Dude is never serious 😂

Ad

(st_ides) @benjamins_st @Kurrco I love how goofy he is,🤣 he is so unserious for you guys to take him so seriously and want him gone so badly. I'm pretty sure he laughs at how people describe him on the internet

Ad

yezos @yeeeeezos @Kurrco this guy is like the best troll ever

Ad

Some users also took a dig at Drizzy.

gØØη™ @GoonTheHero @Kurrco Im just glad kendrick knocked the fake gangster out of him. Dudes actually pretty funny.

Ad

gustavo @gustavo72903703 @Kurrco Drake is almost 40… Not even Future would say sh*t like this 😭

Ad

Also read: “Maths not adding up”- Netizens react as DJ Akademiks claims Kendrick Lamar lost 1B streams while Drake’s stayed the same after Spotify’s bot purge

Drake returns on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast after controversy around previous one

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)

Bobbi Althoff used to host a podcast named The Really Good Podcast. She invited multiple top names on it, including Drake. Many fans claimed that she was an industry plant, owing to the caliber of the guests she was able to bring.

Ad

However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on August 9, 2023, she explained her process of getting guests. She explained that she offered $300 to anyone on TikTok who could connect him with celebrities. This led to her bringing on Rick Glassman and Funny Marco as the first two guests.

Then, Drizzy saw a clip of her podcast and commented on it on Instagram. Althoff just messaged the rapper, as she explained:

"I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."

Ad

Notably, the episode with the Canadian rapper was taken down from Althoff's YouTube channel for unknown reasons. The Really Good Podcast ended in July this year, but Althoff has now released a new one.

Also read: “Must’ve felt bad that her career ended”- Netizens react as Drake is set to appear in Bobbi Althoff's new podcast following past interview controversy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More