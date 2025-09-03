“Dude is never serious”: Netizens react as Drake claims he wants a “goth baddie” and abruptly sings emo music mid-interview

Drake recently claimed that he wants a "goth baddie" as his future wife. He added that he is the opposite of what they are looking for and also burst into a random song mid-interview.
Drizzy appeared on the first episode of Bobbi Althoff's new podcast, Not This Again, published on Tuesday, September 2. When asked about his marriage plans by the hosts, the rapper said:
“I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a [funny] goth baddie ... I am, like, the opposite of what they want.”
Althoff then asked if someone had to be a "goth baddie" for a long time or if anyone could just transform themselves into one for the rapper.
“I feel like you have to have some authenticity," he answered.
Althoff added:
“So start now if you want to meet him in five years.”
The rapper responded:
“Get gothy.”
Althoff then asked him:
“What does that mean even? Like, just they wear all black and they have black hair and they wear dark makeup?”
Drake then broke into a song that sounded like the emo music of the Y2K era. The host asked him:
“What are you singing? I feel like I've heard what you're singing. Can I Shazam this?”
The rapper answered:
"No, I just made that up. But I'm just saying that's like the bag I want to get in. I want to be, like, seen and I want to be loved by a goth baddie. I'm just being real. That's just what I have in my head.”
Fans online have reacted to this interaction, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:
"Dude is never serious."
Some users also took a dig at Drizzy.
Drake returns on Bobbi Althoff's new podcast after controversy around previous one
Bobbi Althoff used to host a podcast named The Really Good Podcast. She invited multiple top names on it, including Drake. Many fans claimed that she was an industry plant, owing to the caliber of the guests she was able to bring.
However, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on August 9, 2023, she explained her process of getting guests. She explained that she offered $300 to anyone on TikTok who could connect him with celebrities. This led to her bringing on Rick Glassman and Funny Marco as the first two guests.
Then, Drizzy saw a clip of her podcast and commented on it on Instagram. Althoff just messaged the rapper, as she explained:
"I decided to just go for it and shoot my shot. I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."
Notably, the episode with the Canadian rapper was taken down from Althoff's YouTube channel for unknown reasons. The Really Good Podcast ended in July this year, but Althoff has now released a new one.
