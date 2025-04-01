"EDM Michael Jackson fr"- Fans react as Skrillex drops new, highly anticipated album

Record producer and singer Skrillex has recently released a new album on Tuesday, April 1, which the artist had announced on March 31, 2025.

Also known as Sonny John Moore, he even shared a video through his official account on X, on the day of the album’s release. The video featured a black screen, with music from the new project playing in the background.

Notably, Skrillex had previously shared a short audio clip in a similar format a day before the album’s arrival on his Instagram page, with the caption:

“Out tomorrow.”

The album was originally released to the general public through an email sent by Sonny to his followers, and it included an MP3 file titled FUS with glimpses of some of his unreleased singles. The email was sent after he hosted a listening party in Miami, as reported by We Rave You. Although Sonny did not disclose the album’s title, the audio included an unreleased dubstep track called Voltage.

The latest project arrives approximately two years after Skrillex’s third album, Don’t Get Too Close, which had received a positive response, thus featuring on various charts, including UK Album Downloads and US Top Dance/Electronic Albums by Billboard.

While Sonny’s video has gone viral on different platforms, netizens took to social media platforms like X to share their reactions to the same. A user seemingly compared Sonny to Michael Jackson and wrote:

“Skrillex is EDM Michael Jackson fr.”

Some netizens expressed their opinion about the material that was sent on the email as well.

“This was funny until I heard DnB Ting and Voltage, then I started crying”, a user wrote on X.

“The King I wanna cry”, a netizen stated.

“Thanks for this Skrillex. I’m going through a rough time and this music feels like a gift from above. Really, thank you”, an X reaction mentioned.

On the other hand, people also alleged that it was possibly a prank from Sonny on April Fool’s Day.

“Tomorrow… It is a risky day for an announcement like that”, one of the reactions reads.

“I swear brev is this is some April Fool’s ting”, a netizen commented on X.

“April fools or is it happening”, an X user reacted.

Skrillex confirmed last year that he would become an independent artist

The Los Angeles, California native has three albums to his credits and all of them have been released under Atlantic Records. However, he confirmed in November 2024 that he won’t work under a record label anymore after his next album.

Skrillex shared multiple posts through X at the time and wrote in one of them, that he would focus on more independent releases this year. He addressed the same by writing:

“Im thrilled to get this out and focus on more release in 25 as an “independent” artist. But “independent” is such a strange term because I still depend on my term as well as all the other creatives and executors to do what I do.”

Stay tuned for further updates regarding Skrillex's latest ventures.

