EXO's Baekhyun drops tracklist for upcoming album "Essence of Reverie"

On May 12, 2025, local time, EXO's Baekhyun dropped the tracklist for his upcoming 5th mini-album Essence of Reverie through the official X account @BAEKHYUN_INB100. The forthcoming record would feature seven tracks, which are listed below:

Chocolate Elevator Lemondae Love Comes Back No Problem Black Dreams Late Night Calls

Additionally, the artist unveiled the character Kkuru Jam. He had a fluffy figure with pink and purple shades. He was characterized by a cute, round face, blushy little cheeks, and a sleepy face. He said that he could not wait to meet the fans and wished them a good night's sleep.

EXO's Baekhyun will embark on a world tour in 2025

On April 30, 2025, EXO's Baekhyun announced through the South Korean social media platform Weverse that he would embark on a solo world tour, Reverie. He would kick-start the event from Seoul, South Korea, on June 7, 2024, at the KSPO Dome. The following venue details have been listed below:

06.07-8 SEOUL | KSPO DOME 06.15 SÃO PAULO | VIBRA SÃO PAULO 06.17 SANTIAGO | TEATRO CAUPOLICÁN 06.20 MEXICO CITY | PEPSI CENTER WTC 06.23 NEWARK [NJ] | PRUDENTIAL CENTER 06.25 ROSEMONT [IL] | ROSEMONT THEATRE 06.28 SUGAR LAND [TX] | SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE 07.01 SEATTLE [WA] | WAMU THEATER 07.03 OAKLAND [CA] | OAKLAND ARENA 07.06 LOS ANGELES [CA] | KIA FORUM 07.13 BERLIN | UBER EATS MUSIC HALL 07.16 PARIS | ADIDAS ARENA 07.18 AMSTERDAM | AFAS LIVE 07.20 MILAN | FABRIQUE MILANO 07.22 LONDON | OVO ARENA WEMBLEY 08.01 MELBOURNE | FESTIVAL HALL 08.03 SYDNEY | HORDERN PAVILION 08.16 JAKARTA | ICE BSD 08.23 KUALA LUMPUR | IDEA LIVE KL 08.30-31 MACAU | GALAXY ARENA 09.06-07 BANGKOK | BITEC LIVE 09.13-14 TOKYO | KEIO ARENA TOKYO 09.20-21 TAIPEI | NTSU ARENA 09.27-28 HONG KONG | ASIAWORLD-ARENA 10.04 HANOI | MY DINH INDOOR ATHLETICS ARENA 10.12-13 KOBE | GLION ARENA KOBE 10.18 MANILA | MALL OF ASIA ARENA 10.25-26 NAGOYA | AICHI SKY EXPO HALL A 11.01 SINGAPORE | SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM

In recent news, the star delivered an electrifying performance as Ezreal in a virtual boyband, disclosed by esports publisher Riot Games with Tobi Lou, Cal Scruby, and OZL. The group Heartsteel debuted with the track Paranoia. Subsequently, he left for a concert tour of Lonsdaleite from March 16, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Essence of Reverie is slated for release on May 19, 2025, through INB 100, Warner Music, and ADA. It would feature Chocolate and Elevator as the double title tracks.

