  • home icon
  • Music
  • EXO's Baekhyun drops tracklist for upcoming album "Essence of Reverie"

EXO's Baekhyun drops tracklist for upcoming album "Essence of Reverie"

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified May 13, 2025 08:41 GMT
EXO
EXO's Baekhyun (Image via @baekhyunee_exo/Instagram)

On May 12, 2025, local time, EXO's Baekhyun dropped the tracklist for his upcoming 5th mini-album Essence of Reverie through the official X account @BAEKHYUN_INB100. The forthcoming record would feature seven tracks, which are listed below:

Ad
  1. Chocolate
  2. Elevator
  3. Lemondae
  4. Love Comes Back
  5. No Problem
  6. Black Dreams
  7. Late Night Calls
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, the artist unveiled the character Kkuru Jam. He had a fluffy figure with pink and purple shades. He was characterized by a cute, round face, blushy little cheeks, and a sleepy face. He said that he could not wait to meet the fans and wished them a good night's sleep.

EXO's Baekhyun will embark on a world tour in 2025

Ad

On April 30, 2025, EXO's Baekhyun announced through the South Korean social media platform Weverse that he would embark on a solo world tour, Reverie. He would kick-start the event from Seoul, South Korea, on June 7, 2024, at the KSPO Dome. The following venue details have been listed below:

  1. 06.07-8 SEOUL | KSPO DOME
  2. 06.15 SÃO PAULO | VIBRA SÃO PAULO
  3. 06.17 SANTIAGO | TEATRO CAUPOLICÁN
  4. 06.20 MEXICO CITY | PEPSI CENTER WTC
  5. 06.23 NEWARK [NJ] | PRUDENTIAL CENTER
  6. 06.25 ROSEMONT [IL] | ROSEMONT THEATRE
  7. 06.28 SUGAR LAND [TX] | SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE
  8. 07.01 SEATTLE [WA] | WAMU THEATER
  9. 07.03 OAKLAND [CA] | OAKLAND ARENA
  10. 07.06 LOS ANGELES [CA] | KIA FORUM
  11. 07.13 BERLIN | UBER EATS MUSIC HALL
  12. 07.16 PARIS | ADIDAS ARENA
  13. 07.18 AMSTERDAM | AFAS LIVE
  14. 07.20 MILAN | FABRIQUE MILANO
  15. 07.22 LONDON | OVO ARENA WEMBLEY
  16. 08.01 MELBOURNE | FESTIVAL HALL
  17. 08.03 SYDNEY | HORDERN PAVILION
  18. 08.16 JAKARTA | ICE BSD
  19. 08.23 KUALA LUMPUR | IDEA LIVE KL
  20. 08.30-31 MACAU | GALAXY ARENA
  21. 09.06-07 BANGKOK | BITEC LIVE
  22. 09.13-14 TOKYO | KEIO ARENA TOKYO
  23. 09.20-21 TAIPEI | NTSU ARENA
  24. 09.27-28 HONG KONG | ASIAWORLD-ARENA
  25. 10.04 HANOI | MY DINH INDOOR ATHLETICS ARENA
  26. 10.12-13 KOBE | GLION ARENA KOBE
  27. 10.18 MANILA | MALL OF ASIA ARENA
  28. 10.25-26 NAGOYA | AICHI SKY EXPO HALL A
  29. 11.01 SINGAPORE | SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM
Ad

In recent news, the star delivered an electrifying performance as Ezreal in a virtual boyband, disclosed by esports publisher Riot Games with Tobi Lou, Cal Scruby, and OZL. The group Heartsteel debuted with the track Paranoia. Subsequently, he left for a concert tour of Lonsdaleite from March 16, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.

Essence of Reverie is slated for release on May 19, 2025, through INB 100, Warner Music, and ADA. It would feature Chocolate and Elevator as the double title tracks.

About the author
Kirti Tiwari

Kirti Tiwari

Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.

Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.

Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.

Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yesha Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications