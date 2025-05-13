EXO's Baekhyun drops tracklist for upcoming album "Essence of Reverie"

On May 12, 2025, local time, EXO's Baekhyun dropped the tracklist for his upcoming 5th mini-album Essence of Reverie through the official X account @BAEKHYUN_INB100. The forthcoming record would feature seven tracks, which are listed below:
- Chocolate
- Elevator
- Lemondae
- Love Comes Back
- No Problem
- Black Dreams
- Late Night Calls
Additionally, the artist unveiled the character Kkuru Jam. He had a fluffy figure with pink and purple shades. He was characterized by a cute, round face, blushy little cheeks, and a sleepy face. He said that he could not wait to meet the fans and wished them a good night's sleep.
EXO's Baekhyun will embark on a world tour in 2025
On April 30, 2025, EXO's Baekhyun announced through the South Korean social media platform Weverse that he would embark on a solo world tour, Reverie. He would kick-start the event from Seoul, South Korea, on June 7, 2024, at the KSPO Dome. The following venue details have been listed below:
- 06.07-8 SEOUL | KSPO DOME
- 06.15 SÃO PAULO | VIBRA SÃO PAULO
- 06.17 SANTIAGO | TEATRO CAUPOLICÁN
- 06.20 MEXICO CITY | PEPSI CENTER WTC
- 06.23 NEWARK [NJ] | PRUDENTIAL CENTER
- 06.25 ROSEMONT [IL] | ROSEMONT THEATRE
- 06.28 SUGAR LAND [TX] | SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE
- 07.01 SEATTLE [WA] | WAMU THEATER
- 07.03 OAKLAND [CA] | OAKLAND ARENA
- 07.06 LOS ANGELES [CA] | KIA FORUM
- 07.13 BERLIN | UBER EATS MUSIC HALL
- 07.16 PARIS | ADIDAS ARENA
- 07.18 AMSTERDAM | AFAS LIVE
- 07.20 MILAN | FABRIQUE MILANO
- 07.22 LONDON | OVO ARENA WEMBLEY
- 08.01 MELBOURNE | FESTIVAL HALL
- 08.03 SYDNEY | HORDERN PAVILION
- 08.16 JAKARTA | ICE BSD
- 08.23 KUALA LUMPUR | IDEA LIVE KL
- 08.30-31 MACAU | GALAXY ARENA
- 09.06-07 BANGKOK | BITEC LIVE
- 09.13-14 TOKYO | KEIO ARENA TOKYO
- 09.20-21 TAIPEI | NTSU ARENA
- 09.27-28 HONG KONG | ASIAWORLD-ARENA
- 10.04 HANOI | MY DINH INDOOR ATHLETICS ARENA
- 10.12-13 KOBE | GLION ARENA KOBE
- 10.18 MANILA | MALL OF ASIA ARENA
- 10.25-26 NAGOYA | AICHI SKY EXPO HALL A
- 11.01 SINGAPORE | SINGAPORE INDOOR STADIUM
In recent news, the star delivered an electrifying performance as Ezreal in a virtual boyband, disclosed by esports publisher Riot Games with Tobi Lou, Cal Scruby, and OZL. The group Heartsteel debuted with the track Paranoia. Subsequently, he left for a concert tour of Lonsdaleite from March 16, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea.
Essence of Reverie is slated for release on May 19, 2025, through INB 100, Warner Music, and ADA. It would feature Chocolate and Elevator as the double title tracks.