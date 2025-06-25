“Fame got her acting like she the next Nicki”- Netizens react as Pluto seemingly disses Latto in new song following ‘Whim Whammie’ remix cancellation 

Hip hop artist Pluto has stirred online speculation after seemingly taking a lyrical jab at fellow Southern artist Latto in her newly released track, Excuse Me.

Released on June 22, 2025, as part of the debut album Both Ways by Pluto, the song follows the recent cancellation of a remix of her viral hit song, Whim Whammiee, which Latto was supposed to feature in.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During the song Excuse Me she called herself Big Mama, a nickname frequently used by Latto. She rapped,

"Smart b*tch, who? B*tch, I'm Big Mama, and you claimin' you the hardest," she raps. "Man, check the status, ho, it's a f*ckin' PLUTO summer (Haha, like, who is you?)"

Social media users quickly noticed the line and reacted with shock, humor, and speculation. An X user @Mzunexpecting stated,

"Fame got her acting like she the next Nicki 😭"

Expand Tweet

"Idk pluto is ruling the summer , latto album was cute but no real hits like wham whammie" another X user added.

"the fact that yall believe she dissing latto is crazy, everybody call themself big mama these days", a netizen expressed.

Several fans reacted swiftly, particularly given that Latto had been interested in collaborating on the remix of Whim Whammiee. Others wondered whether she was clout-chasing by bringing Latto into the scenario after asking her to collaborate.

"Latto gon do this one bad", a fan echoed.

"Not she dissing Latto for bein a girls girl", another fan added.

"Asking who an artist is, after you already wanted them on your song is wild..", an individual mentioned.

"Using Latto name for clout girl bye u must aint see what happen to da last security guard that tried big mama", another individual stated.

These responses illustrate a range of viewpoints, with some saying her lyrics are a strategic, bold move, and others stating that it could be pure creativity with no direct reference to Latto.

Excuse Me: the unreleased Pluto and Latto remix

Both artists do not have a long personal history; however, their professional lives briefly intersected in early 2025, when Pluto enjoyed a viral takeoff of her breakthrough song Whim Whammiee.

As the song took over TikTok and streaming platforms, the rapper started teasing a remix, and Latto promised a verse on an Instagram livestream.

Latto previewed a verse of the projected remix, but later clarified that it would not be available, saying,

"They've got too much going on for Big Mama, but I submitted my motherf**king verse."

The backdrop from the collaboration has added more significance to the recent song Excuse Me, which viewers took as a reference to Latto.

Pluto hasn’t publicly responded to the feud, and Latto hasn’t addressed the verse either. Although their relationship was brief, speculation grew because of the tone of recent lyrics and a missed chance to collaborate on a remix that had fans excited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More