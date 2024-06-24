Latto teases new album title, brings out Usher, 21 Savage, & more at Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Latto, a.k.a. Alyssa Michelle Stephens, had a surprise for fans this Saturday, June 22 as she teased the title of her upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The Columbus-born singer was playing at the Birthday Bash ATL as the first female headliner in history when she revealed the album's title.

The Grammy-nominated singer's headlining act at the HOT 107.9 radio-hosted event was titled 'Latto and Friends.' The dynamic act not only included sets on hits like Put It On Da Floor, Big Energy, and Sunday Service but was also lined with cameos from fellow artists, 21 Savage and Usher.

In this after-dark event, Latto brought out her friends - Anycia, Summer Walker, and Rasheeda - to perform at the Saturday event. Also joining the Lottery singer at the event were stars like Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, and Roscoe Dash, with their supporting acts.

Sharing a crowd view of the event on social media this Sunday, the Wheelie singer appreciated the 16,000-plus attendees. She further mentioned how Atlanta saw her growing up as she confirmed again that the album Sugar Honey Iced Tea is on the way.

Latto's Birthday Bash ATL show and all we know so far about the Sugar Honey Iced Tea album

The annual Birthday Bash ATL is one of the major attractions in Atlanta, and Latto left no stone unturned to make it even more special. The Columbus-born singer went as far as investing her event paycheck into the show's production to ensure an energetic and monumental night for the attendees.

While the Sunday Service singer blazed through the event with her latest hits, her fellow artists kept the audience hinged to the dynamic show with their personal bests. The star-studded show was also streamed live for the first time to engage fans outside Atalanta.

In the middle of the after-dark show, Latto even came to Usher's rescue when the R&B star started facing technical issues during the Superstar set. Wittingly taking over the mic, she tried her best to support Usher on the fan-favorite track before the issue was resolved.

The event continued with similar fun-filled experiences as fans grooved to evergreen hits at the State Farm Arena. Right before wrapping up the show, Latto made the big reveal of the album title through beaming texts on the big screen that read:

“Sugar Honey Iced Tea | Album OTW.”

The Columbus-born singer is yet to reveal the names of the collaborators who will be working with her on the upcoming album. However, her past interactions with fans suggest that some of the collaborators could be Cardi B, Tina Snow, Summer Walker, SZA, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Doza Cat.

As per the lyrical database website Genius.com, Sugar Honey Iced Tea could be an 11-track album, comprising - FTCU, Another Nasty Song, and Hoes Up Pim*s Down. The previously released singles - Sunday Service, Lottery and Put It On Da Floor Again - may also be part of the album.

Latto's upcoming album is titled Sugar Honey Iced Tea (Image via Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

The speculated setlist of the Sugar Honey Iced Tea album includes:

Big Mama Sunday Service Lottery (Ft. LU KALA) Put It On Da Floor ISSA PARTY (Ft. BabyDrill) PU*SY Put It On Da Floor Again (Ft. Cardi B) Another Nasty Song Hoes Up Pim*s Down FTCU (Ft. Gangsta Boo & GloRilla) With Me

As of the writing, the Sugar Honey Iced Tea album does not have a speculated or confirmed release date. Fans, however, can expect the album to drop on all platforms later this year.

