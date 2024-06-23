Jay Worthy and Dām Funk announce album and share 105 West music video: All we know so far

The Compton rapper, Jay Worthy, had exciting news for fans this Friday (June 21) as he announced a new album called Magic Hour. Set to release next month on July 12, it is a collaborative project between the Leave It Up To Me singer and Dām Funk.

Adding to the excitement, the duo also released an official video of the album's latest single titled 105 West on YouTube this Friday. The 200-second track is produced by DāM Funk, in collaboration between Jay and the Canadian DJ, A-Trak.

High on funk and old-school vibes, 105 West also features three major California-based artists - Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik. The new song begins with DāM Funk crediting the artists and then extends to Jay Worthy rapping about the West Coast. Ty Dolla $ign then takes over the vocals with the lyrics - "Falling down the streets, watch your ladies. Go back watch your...."

From vintage cars to clubs, and house parties to night rides, the music video catches Jay and his fellows at the Magic Hour event at SoHo House in Los Angeles. Offering a classic glimpse of the LA lifestyle are the vocals from DJ Quik - "This is LA lifestyle. The day is cool but the nights are wild". The bold raps from Channel Tres further complete the power-packed single.

More about Jay Worthy and Dām Funk's Magic Hour album

Jay Worthy and Dām Funk's latest album comes on the head of the previously released track, Westside. Expected to be the lead single of the Magic Hour album, Westside was unveiled earlier this summer on April 26. The Hampton-based rapper and singer, DRAM, has also contributed to the song with his smooth raps.

Jay Worthy is yet to reveal a full list of collaborators supporting him on the forthcoming album. Fans, however, can hope to witness more tracks, featuring A-Trak, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik, alongside other West Coast artists. Jay's LNDN DRGS partner, Sean House, may also work on more than one song on the upcoming album.

As per the music library AllMusic.com, the Magic Hour album will have over 16 tracks. While the names of the other artists featured on the tracks are not available, Dām Funk will appear with his deep verses on all the songs.

The Magic Hour album by Jay Worthy will be released this summer on July 12 (Image via @jayworthy142 / X)

The Magic Hour album is now available for pre-save through the Music Empire website - music.empi.re/magichour. Fans can either pre-save it on Spotify or pre-order a digital copy for major music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, and AudioMack.

The speculated tracklist for Jay Worthy's Magic Hour album includes:

San Dimas

Westside

Rich Today

Boogie

Can't Do That

105 West

It's So Hard

Untouchable

Olde 8 Again Interlude

Heartstop

Connected

Sickness

Watch Your Tone

Caught Up

Let You Go

Can't Fade the Funk

Jay Worthy was one of the 25 West Coast artists who joined Kendrick Lamar at the Juneteenth concert, 'The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,' on June 19. The sold-out concert saw performances from major artists such as Dr. Dre, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, Steve Lacy, and Tyler, among others. Jay also added to the night's excitement as he had the audience grooving to a heated rap along with 'The Whoops' crew.