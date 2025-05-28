Fans react as Ethel Cain announces new single ‘Nettles’ from upcoming album ‘Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You’ releasing June 4

Ethel Cain's sophomore album, Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, is coming out in August 2025. But before the entire album comes out, the singer announced that the new single will be Nettles and it's coming out earlier than fans imagined. On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Cain shared a snippet of the intro of Nettles.

In her Instagram post, the singer made the caption simple, where she only shared the release date. She didn't mention the song title, but fans who have listened to the demo uploaded in 2021 know that it's the intro for Nettles. Ethel Cain announced that the track will be coming out on June 4, 2025.

The latest announcement earned various reactions from fans, and many of them couldn't hide their excitement about the upcoming album finally coming out after waiting for it for years.

"YEEEEES THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED," an X user said.

"OMG I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. I HAVE BEEN LISTENING TO NETTLES FOR YEARS," another X user commented.

"Really excited. Can't wait for this and Ethel Cain never misses. June 4th can't come soon enough and I'm excited," an X user added.

Other fans also shared their excitement about Nettles being the first single from Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You. Others predicted that the song would be a "captivating listen" and would "sting in the best way," and they couldn't wait to get to listen to it as soon as it came out.

"It's great to hear that 'Nettles' will be the first single from 'Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You.' Given her unique and atmospheric sound, it's sure to be a captivating listen," a user on X commented.

"Ethel Cain is back-and Nettles sounds like it'll sting in the best way. A haunting first step into her next chapter," another user on X said.

"I will not be doing anything other than listening to this and sobbing on my floor for the entirety of June 4th thanks," a user on X added.

Ethel Cain recently made history with her album Preacher's Daughter

Ethel Cain's Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You comes on the heels of the release of her first LP for her debut album Preacher's Daughter in January 2025. The album came out in May 2022, and while it was a hit, the album received a dismal number on the charts and has never graced the Billboard Top Album Charts or the 200 Albums charts.

However, following the vinyl release earlier in the year, everything has changed. In the Billboard 200 albums chart, dated April 19, 2025, Ethel Cain's Preachers Daughter rose to nab the No.10 spot. According to Attitude UK, following its vinyl release, the album sold 37,000 copies between April 4 and April 10, 2025.

Also, according to Billboard on April 17, Preachers Daughter climbed to take the No.1 spot for the Top Alternative Albums chart following its vinyl release.

Ethel Cain's Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You is coming out sometime in 2025. The album's release will be accompanied by an American and European world tour, which will kick off on August 12, 2025.

