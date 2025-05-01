“FATHER OF THE INDUSTRY“ - Fans rejoice as BTS’ Taehyung becomes the only K-pop soloist with 5 tracks exceeding 400 million Spotify streams

As of May 1, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, has set a new record as the K-pop solo artist with the most songs surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify. He now has five songs that have reached this milestone. Two of these songs are popular K-drama OSTs: Sweet Night and Christmas Tree. Two others are from his debut solo album, Layover: Love Me Again, and Slow Dancing. The fifth is his English digital single, FRI(END)S.
The variety of songs in the list, from drama soundtracks to album tracks to a fully English single, shows how fans love his music across different styles. Fans are celebrating this moment, sharing kind words and expressing pride in V and the impact of his music.
"This is what happens when you are FATHER OF THE INDUSTRY, OH FATHERHYUNG," a fan wrote on X.
"So proud of Kim Taehyung! He certainly has the most beautiful discography! The fact he achieved so much with his solo debut album "Layover' which was full of only solo songs was truly iconic!" a fan wrote.
"Slayo(v)er," a fan creatively coined the term mixing it with the album's name.
"No skip Discography, so goated only Kim Taehyung can do that," a fan announced.
Some other fans expressed their excitement in creative words, even calling him "King Taehyung."
"King behavior He shines..not only with his solo album but also with his singles," a fan stated.
"MasTAErpiece," another fan using wordplay.
"This is the most organic a artist can be. King Taehyung!" a fan said.
Taehyung is the third most-streamed K-pop soloist of all time on Spotify
BTS’ V has received significant recognition during his solo era on Spotify, due to the range of his projects. From K-drama OSTs to a smooth digital single and an album inspired by his beloved pet dog, Yeontan, V delivered generously.
Among his solo tracks, Love Me Again stands out by surpassing 1 billion streams, making it one of the few K-pop solo songs to cross the billion mark. The current streaming numbers for his top five tracks are as follows:
- Love Me Again – 1.043 billion
- FRI(END)S – 495 million
- Slow Dancing – 494 million
- Christmas Tree – 445 million
- Sweet Night – 417 million
These numbers make V the leading K-pop soloist in terms of songs. In comparison, the artist rankings based on the number of such tracks are:
- V (Taehyung) – five songs
- Jimin – three songs
- Jungkook, Lisa, Rosé – two songs each
- Jennie, Jisoo, SUGA – one song each
Hence, this showcases the impact of his solo songs among the list of other much-celebrated dignitaries from K-pop. In March 2025, Taehyung also became the third most-streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify, with over 4.5 billion total streams.
Another one of his notable works, the jazz track Winter Ahead, with music composer and his dear friend, Park Hyo-shin, received the "MVP Song of the Month" title for the fourth time in April 2025 on the IDOLCHAMP app. The song has consistently won in December 2024, February, March, and April 2025, showing its appeal.
With each achievement, V’s impact on Spotify continues to grow, with his fans supporting him.