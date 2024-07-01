Firerose claims she was kept in "systemic isolation" by estranged husband Billy Cyrus amid divorce

Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, recently shared the rules and "systemic isolation" she had to endure during her short marriage with Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus. In an interview with Page Six, published on Sunday, June 30, the Aussie singer revealed that she felt like a prisoner during her marriage.

Talking about the rules Cyrus had imposed on her, she said:

"Billy had very strict rules. I didn't have a car. I wasn't allowed to go to the local chiropractor and [was] allowed once a month to get my nails done... it was systemic isolation and I couldn't find the courage to leave."

The singer also noted that Billy Ray Cyrus had banned her family and friends from visiting. She added:

Trending

"If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email."

The singer further noted that the "isolation" began even before they wed. In 2022, she recalled, they left Los Angeles to settle down in Tennessee, where he started to alienate her "from every single person in my life," except for her AA sponsor.

Firerose details "verbal abuse" she had to endure during her short marriage

Besides keeping her away from everyone she knows, the Aussie singer alleged that the country star didn't treat her the best behind closed doors either. She claimed that he was verbally abusive, saying:

"He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, 'You stupid dumb f**king b**ch, crazy w**re."

Firerose called her experience in her marriage with Cyrus "illogical and insane and terrifying." She further mentioned that his narcissism affected all his relationships.

She also recalled a time when Cyrus went back on his word, saying it was in the days before their wedding. She mentioned that Cyrus invited her aunt and uncle for the special occasion and said that he would fly them over from Australia so they could attend the wedding, but later reneged his offer, leaving her relatives "heartbroken."

One of the things that has given her too much stress in their relationship, she noted, was Cyrus's Jekyll-and-Hyde-like character. Firerose said:

"He kept saying 'dumb f**king b**ch,' then 'you're the love of my life, I can't wait to marry you.'"

Firerose further opened up about the stress of it all giving her a migraine. At one point, two days before they wed, Firerrose mentioned that it was so bad that she fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital as a result.

Along with the abuse claims, she also opened up about being diagnosed with a BRCA1 gene mutation, forcing her to decide on a double mastectomy as a preventative measure. However, Firerose mentioned that she was kicked out of their home before she could even get surgery.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus are currently embroiled in a legal battle after the country star filed for annulment and accused the Aussie singer of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse in response to her abuse claims.