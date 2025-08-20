“From that Donda verse to this smh”: Netizens react to Fivio Foreign challenging streamer PlaqueBoyMax to a boxing match 

Fivio Foreign has challenged PlaqueBoyMax to a boxing match. He asked streamer Adin Ross to set it up and requested a fight in New York City. Fivio Foreign, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, had a confrontation with PlaqueBoyMax earlier this year. He was on Max's stream from an Airbnb in January. Max told him several times not to smoke due to the Airbnb rules. Fivio eventually left and then released a diss track called Plaqueboxmax.On Tuesday, August 19, he posted a story on his Instagram demanding a boxing match with Dent, as captured by Fear Buck on X.Fans online have reacted to this, with one referencing Fivio's verse on Drake's album, Donda 2, tweeting:Black! @Bigblack681LINKFrom that Donda verse to this smhNetizens kept criticizing Fivio for proposing a boxing match:Jay-R3d @JKinninLINK@FearedBuck Bro sounds so desperate for money and clout that he wants to fight someone over him &amp;amp;amp; tjay smoking in a house they clearly were asked not toSUAREZ @suayrezLINK@FearedBuck Bro wanna fight cause he couldn’t smoke in a place bro rented out 💀ProfitsOverWages 🧼🇩🇴 @_ShaniceBestLINK@FearedBuck Bro just have a rap battle 🤣🤣SPETOO🗽 @RifdahSR_11LINK@FearedBuck Imagine begging Adin Ross a streamer to validate your rap relevance. Sad state of the game.Xeno🥇 @xeno_edits_0LINK@FearedBuck Bro not letting it go😭 It’s already been months🥀🥀More about Fivio Foreign's feud with Plaqueboymax2024 Rolling Loud Miami (Image Source: Getty)In January this year, Fivio Foreign appeared on Plaqueboymax's stream alongside numerous other streamers and acquaintances. They were streaming from an Airbnb booked by Max. Foreign and his friends started smoking, which Max pointed out was against the rules of the Airbnb. Foreign abruptly left the stream. Soon after, he posted a snippet of a diss track on his social media accounts, as he rapped (h/t Billboard):“And my real name Max/And I really got plaques/Double digits, no cap... I’m the real Plaqueboymax, Plaqueboymax, Plaqueboymax, Plaqueboymax/I’m the real Plaqueboymax/ In the crib, countin’ all my plaques/Tell Kai Cenat react to that.”Plaqueboymax responded to this snippet during his stream on January 13, saying:“Every time I hear this song, I will be hitting Not Interested, reason: other. &quot;If they got harassment, I’ll click that sh*t. Y’all make sure y’all get this sh*t going, though. But not on my TikTok. This not For You page. Sorry. Can’t do it. No sir.”When viewers in his stream asked him to make a diss track in response, Plaqueboymax responded:“Why do y’all wanna bring that side of me out? That’s a super negative side of me. I don’t give a f**k to diss neither of these n****s. The sh*t [Fivio] made, he’s dissing himself. He’s damn near dissing himself.”There hasn't been a major back-and-forth between the two until Foreign's story on Tuesday.Also Read: &quot;I just lost two brain cells&quot; - Kai Cenat reacts to Fivio Foreign's response to Plaqueboymax amid their feudFivio Foreign claims streamers are more popular because of their guests and the platformIn an interview on Artist 2 Artist with Jim Jones on Sunday, August 17, Fivio Foreign shared his thoughts on the popularity of streamers. He said:&quot;Rappers is cool, right? Streamers... I'm just telling you nothing but facts... the streamers got lit from having people on their stream. The cool people on they stream. It's the streamer that's lit, they [fans] like the platform. People like the platform. People don't really like the individual.&quot;However, the host, Jim Jones, pointed out that Foreign himself turned a controversy with a streamer into a song and a big moment. Streamer BendaDonnn also commented with laughing emojis on the clip from the interview shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram.Also Read: “Tweeting this while suing is hilarious”- Netizens react as Drake posts cryptic message talking about his “bad days”