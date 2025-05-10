From TMZ to Jimmy Kimmel Live: BLACKPINK Lisa’s Rosa Parks-embroidered Met Gala underwear controversy becomes the “talk of the town”

Following BLACKPINK Lisa's appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, a controversy around her outfit sparked on the internet. At the event, the idol wore embroidered underwear for her bottom, with portraits of people's faces printed on it.

Ad

When pictures of her Met Gala outfit landed on the internet, many speculated that the underwear also held the portrait of Rosa Parks, an American civil rights movement activist. However, the controversy was soon debunked when The Cut magazine reported that Louis Vuitton denied that the underwear had any portraits of Rosa Parks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The luxury fashion brand continued to explain that Henry Taylor made the piece and that the portraits on the underwear were inspired by the people in his life. Despite the controversy being debunked, the idol has continued to be the "talk of the town," as several famous outlets, such as TMZ, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the Megyn Kelly Show, have talked about the incident.

Following several reports about the controversy around the BLACKPINK rapper, her fans have voiced their opinions on how the idol has seemingly become a hot topic of conversation at every step of her solo career. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad

"lisa got the tmz reporting it lmfao she's really the talk of the town," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She doesn't even need to pay anything for ad or promo to introduce herself. Haters do it for her. It's her debut on Met Gala among dozens of A class celebrities, and yet everybody talking (and hating) about her the most," said a fan on X.

"they accidentally made her more famous and relevant lmaooo," added another fan.

Ad

"damn lisa is really THAT artist now if tmz even reports it. thanks to antis for always giving us engagements and giving lisa more money," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about the artist's recent exposure in the industry following her 2025 Met Gala outfit controversy.

"haters unintentionally exposed her to the audiences she had never been exposed to and accidentally made her even more famous lmao," stated a fan.

Ad

"all these big names mentioning lisa I mean the whole situation sucks but publicity," added an X user.

"The haters worked overtime to made her even more famous. I'm cryin, she always win," said a netizen.

"the way everybody's talking about her lately, she's actually getting closer on becoming an a-lister," commented another X user.

Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent solo activities

A Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and actor, BLACKPINK's Lisa debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. She is the rapper and dancer of the group, and during her time under YG Entertainment, she has released a few solo tracks, such as MONEY and LALISA.

Ad

Ad

However, in December 2023, all the BLACKPINK members departed from the agency following the contract expiration. While the group's contract still stands true with YG Entertainment, the members signed with different agencies or kick-started their own label for solo activities and promotions. The rapper started her label called LLOUD.

She also joined RCA Records for her international promotions. Following the start of her independent solo career, she released tracks like Rockstar, New Woman feat. Rosalìa, Moonlit Floor, and more. Soon, she announced the release of her first studio album, Alter Ego, and rolled out the pre-release single, Born Again feat. Doja Cat and RAYE.

Ad

On February 28, Lisa released her album, which featured the track Fxck Up the World as its lead single. Since then, the idol has participated in some of the much-talked-about pop culture events, such as Coachella 2025, the Met Gala, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More