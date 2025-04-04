Future says life will never be the same after Young Scooter's death 

On Wednesday, April 2, Future posted an Instagram story as a tribute to Young Scooter in the wake of his death last month on March 28. The Atlanta rapper uploaded a video clip of what appeared to be the BTS of an event, where Scooter - born Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey - was dressed in an all-black suit.

Future wrote over clip:

"Life will never b the same without u my brother. I love you my *ninja emoji* this sh*t unreal"

Young Scooter and Future, childhood friends, teamed up on several tracks like DI$Function (2014) and Doh Doh (2018). Scooter also featured in many of Future's songs, including Birds Take a Bath and Stayed Down. His biggest chart success came in 2018 with Jet Lag (with Future and Juice WRLD), his only song to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Young Scooter passed away on his 39th birthday

According to The Guardian, Young Scooter died from a leg injury, which he incurred while running from the police and jumping fences. His death - which came in the hospital and was allegedly an outcome of his leg injury - was confirmed by Atlanta's Fulton County medical examiner's officer.

On the very same day, the Atlanta Police issued a statement claiming they had responded to initial reports of shots being fired at a home on William Nye Drive SE, with a woman being dragged back inside. The statement added:

"Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers... During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg."

The statement didn't mention Young Scooter as the suspect who fled at the time. However, Andrew Smith - the Atlanta police lieutenant - added:

"Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing.”

According to Variety, Young Scooter was born in Walterboro South Carolina, and moved to Altanta's Kirkwood Community when he was nine. After being involved in a drug trafficking charge in 2008, the Street Lottery rapper decided to pursue a career in music and connected with Future.

In a 2013 interview with Complex, Young Scooter described his off-kilter flow - which he called count music - saying:

"I don’t really care what I say on a beat as long as it’s about some money. When you try to think hard and write it out, that’s when it’s gonna be f**ked up."

Per the media outlet, Scooter has been a consistent presence in Atlanta hip-hop throughout its commercial boom in the 2010s, making guest appearances on singles from Young Thug, Juicy J, Kodak Black, and Rick Ross, besides his friend, Future.

