"Future is a villain" — Internet reacts to Future's take on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap beef and how he is "mad at nobody"

Rapper Future has reacted to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's infamous feud during March and May 2024, which led to the rappers releasing multiple diss tracks about each other. Future, alongside Metro Boomin,' will feature in an upcoming issue of the GQ magazine, starring as the magazine's Men of the Year.

On Wednesday, November 20, Elliot Wilson shared quotes from the unreleased GQ interview via X. In the interview, Future spoke about Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake and how it all started with K Dot's uncredited verse in his March 2024 track, Like That. He said he wasn't aware that Lamar and Drake were engaged in "rap battles."

"There was a beef? I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man. He said 'Big Three' on my song. I'm supposed to be the one who gets mad; I'm still confused about that."

Fans took to X to react to Future's statements and shared their thoughts on his involvement with Kendrick Lamar.

"Future is a villain lmao," one X user wrote.

"Zero self awareness," another user jibed.

"He's so shameless," an X user added.

"If you asked me if I think he cares about The Big Three I would have guessed no and apparently I would have been wrong," a fan chimed in.

Some of the other reactions were as follows:

"He is not in any Big 3. Sorry," a netizen opined.

"Also, he should take this up with Cole who named "The Big 3" on FPS. Ken was just responding to that bar," another person commented.

"very confusing, this means he had no control over the "theme" of the album ?," a user questioned.

"Nobody cares about what I think" — Future shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's 'Big Three' comment in his track

Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake notably started in March 2024, when K Dot collaborated with Future and Metro Boomin' in the track Like That. In an uncredited part in the lyrics, Lamar supposedly took a dig at the "big three" rappers' concept (referring to Drake, Lamar, and J Cole), claiming it was just "big me," referring to himself.

"Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf**k the big three, ni**a, it's just big me," Lamar rapped.

Lamar's diss came in response to the 'big three' reference, which was originally made by J Cole in the track First Person Shooter, as a part of Drizzy's album, For All The Dogs. The lyrics read:

"Love when they argue the hardest emcee / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league.”

Further, Lamar also took more shots at Drizzy and J Cole, comparing himself to Prince and his supposed relationship with Michael Jackson. He also supposedly criticized Drake and Cole's music.

"Your best work is a light pack / Ni**a, Prince outlived Mike Jack / Ni**a, bum, ‘fore all your dogs get buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary," Lamar rapped.

Since his diss, Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been taking shots at each other through diss tracks. However, Future has not been directly involved in the feud.

In his unreleased interview with GQ, Future shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's infamous Big Three comment in his track, Like That.

"Nobody cares about what I think. That's what was so f**ked up about the sh*t. To the point where I'm so player that I ain't even said anything to the public about how I feel about it. Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y'all just forgot about me," the rapper said.

"I ain't part of this Big Three, I'm nobody on my song, man. If I didn't get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, Oh, I can make something else about it."

The rapper added that he is not angry with any of the involved parties, as he "ain't got nothing to be mad about." He further mentioned that he would be "mad" if there was something to be angry about.

"Got no reason to be mad at nobody. I just told you, I'm chilling. Do I sound like I'm mad at anybody?," he asked.

Drake's feud with Lamar continued after the Toronto-based rapper released a track called Push Ups and took shots at K Dot. His track was in retaliation to Lamar's uncredited verses in Like That.

The final diss track in the feud came from Drake in May 2024, titled The Heart Part 6. However, the rapper has since deleted his track from his Instagram profile, alongside other posts referencing the beef. Neither of the two parties has reignited the fight since then.

