"'Not like us' aging like a banana" — Internet reacts to Drake liking post about Kendrick Lamar's alleged associate caught entering a teen's home

Rapper Drake has liked an Instagram post about an alleged associate of Kendrick Lamar being caught on camera while trying to meet a 15-year-old girl. The individual caught on camera was reportedly a 38-year-old man from Compton.

Fans have been speculating that he's an associate of Lamar owing to some of his older photos and a past collaboration for a Reebok commercial featuring Kendrick Lamar. However, there's no confirmation to prove whether he was an associate of K Dot.

The Compton man was caught on camera by YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, known for exposing alleged s*xual predators. Vitaly's livestream involved him reading out explicit details of an alleged conversation between the man and a 15-year-old girl. He also caught the associate entering the minor's home.

Trending

As reported by rap influencer DJ Akademiks, Lamar's well-known rival Drake liked a post that indicated Vitaly's interaction with Lamar's alleged associate on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to X to react to Drizzy liking the post. One X user referred to K Dot's popular diss track, Not Like Us, where the rapper allegedly accused Drizzy of being involved with a minor and wrote:

""Not like us" aging like a banana at this point."

Expand Tweet

"LU gotta be top 2 worst aging disses of all time?," another user opined.

"“They’re just like us, they’re just like us” da nun nunaa," a fan jibed.

"Kendrick is such a hypocrite," another user added.

Meanwhile, other people took jibes at Drake, with many claiming the man caught on camera was not Lamar's associate.

"So I guess taking pictures with people automatically makes them apart of your circle. Does Drake really wanna play that game," a netizen commented.

"Kendrick don’t know this dude lol he was just an extra in a Reebok commercial my god y’all are really butt hurt about this battle months later," another user chimed in.

"Drake liking this is actually a bad move," a person weighed in.

Some other mixed reactions from fans were as follows:

"Family Matters live gone be crazyyy," a user quipped, referring to one of Drake's diss tracks about Lamar.

"Trying so hard to connect Kendrick to everything just because you can’t take a L," an individual contradicted.

Kendrick Lamar starred in a Reebok commercial with alleged Compton associate caught on camera with a minor

Kendrick Lamar (Image via Getty)

On November 18, Youtuber and streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy caught a 38-year-old unnamed man from Compton on camera while interacting with a 15-year-old girl. Since the stream went online, fans have been speculating that the man is an alleged associate of rapper Kendrick Lamar.

According to reports by Tribune, the man's Instagram profile included images of him with artists like Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert. The Compton man also starred in a Reebok commercial alongside K Dot. However, there is no evidence suggesting that the two were associates or friends.

The confrontation video featuring the 38-year-old Compton man featured Vitaly approaching him with his accusations. The man denied the allegations, claiming it was a set up by the YouTuber and that he would not like to be "embarrassed" online.

Expand Tweet

When the Compton man denied Vitaly's alleged p*dophile accusations, the YouTuber read out some of the alleged messages he sent to the 15-year-old girl. One of the alleged messages read, "I wanna f*** you balls deep."

Shortly after Vitaly's videos featuring Kendrick Lamar's alleged associate went viral, influencers Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks debated the issue on live-stream. The context of their debate was about Lamar's alleged accusations towards Drake during their heated feud this summer.

In one of his diss tracks aimed at Drizzy, Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar supposedly indicated that the rapper was a p*dophile.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him," the lyrics said.

He also referred to Baka Not Nice's alleged assault case against a 22-year-old in the same track. The lyrics read:

"And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/ Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles."

In the aforementioned context, Wack 100 and Akademiks debated whether Kendrick Lamar must take some accountability for allegedly being an associate of the Compton man.

According to HotNewHipHop, Wack claimed that there is no evidence to prove there's a connection between K Dot and the Compton man, and his alleged p*dophile accusations are not proven. He added that Lamar's supposed association with the unnamed man is not the same as the friendship Drake shares with Baka Not Nice.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks, who is believed to be a close associate of Drizzy, claimed that Kendrick Lamar should receive some heat for his alleged association with the Compton man. However, the influencer also claimed that both Drake and Lamar exaggerated while dissing each other during their feud in May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback