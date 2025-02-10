"Go ahead nephew" — Snoop Dogg cheers Kendrick Lamar as he watches his Super Bowl performance on TV

Snoop Dogg has recently shared his reaction to Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LVI on February 9, 2025. The show grabbed a lot of attention on social media, specifically after the rapper brought out Drake's ex-girlfriend Serena Williams to dance on the occasion.

The Art of Dialogue obtained a video of Snoop Dogg's response on Monday, February 10, and shared it through their official page on X (formerly Twitter). The clip featured Snoop, seemingly having a cigarette in his mouth, and watching Lamar's performance on television.

Also known as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., the artist started cheering for Lamar as the latter performed and screamed a few times in between. Calvin was also accompanied by a few other people in the room who additionally cheered for Lamar. Calvin also said at one point:

"Give them Dot. Get them nephew."

Kendrick Lamar performed on one of his tracks Humble and Snoop was heard singing along with Lamar as he said with the other person:

"Sit down, be humble."

Lamar repeated the line a few more times and kept on shifting the camera towards his face a few times. He was heard saying:

"Go ahead Dot. Go ahead nephew. He just moved up man."

Kendrick Lamar was also joined by SZA on stage during the performance and when she appeared on the screen, Snoop Dogg also cheered for her. He said:

"Go ahead SZA. You better represent girl god damn it you go."

Notably, Kendrick and SZA are joining each other for the Grand National Tour, which is scheduled to start in April this year and will end in June.

Kendrick Lamar performed one of his popular diss tracks on stage

Lamar had a dispute with Drake last year where they released multiple singles targeted at each other's lives. One of them was Kendrick's Not Like Us which unexpectedly became successful and was also able to grab a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and other charts.

While Kendrick Lamar performed the track at the Super Bowl, he changed the lyrics and did not say "p*dophile" to the lyrics. It seemingly referred to Drake's lawsuit against the Universal Music Group this year, where he claimed that the single made false accusations about him being a p*dophile in the lyrics.

The performance additionally featured a special appearance by Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam. As mentioned, Serena Williams also danced during the performance and the tracks that Lamar performed on stage also included Squabble Up.

Following her cameo during Kendrick Lamar's performance, Serena also took to her official account on X to share a video on February 10, 2025, where she was heard saying:

"Ooh, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined."

Lamar was spotted dancing on a few steps created by himself alongside the group of professional dancers. Furthermore, the audience was also spotted singing a line from Not Like Us before he began performing the track.

