"Got his information and sources from Temu": Netizens react as Wack 100 backtracks on Gunna, claims Yak Gotti is a snitch instead

American rapper Cash Jones, a.k.a. Wack 100, backtracked on his earlier claims of having footage of Gunna snitching to the police in the interrogation room. On Friday, November 22, 2024, Jones took to his Instagram stories to state that the snitch was Yak Gotti instead, writing:

"Correction this aint @gunna its Yak Gotti. Dam Yak your (sic) a (rat emoji)."

Wack100's story (Image via Instagram/ @_the100show)

Wack100's story was his response to an earlier claim he made. In a video circulating on social media (shared by X user @ThuggerDaily on Friday), Jones alleges that he has a two-hour video of Gunna snitching on YoungThug during the YSL Rico trial. He further threatened to release the video if the Drip Too Hard artist didn't confess.

Trending

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, law enforcement arrested Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams Jr.) and several others associated with his label, YSL (Young Stoner Life), in May 2022. They were arrested for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. Per authorities, YSL was a front for the criminal gang Young Slime Life and was involved in several violent crimes since 2012.

While Gunna (real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) was also charged in the indictment, he turned himself in 48 hours later. The rapper was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act.

As news of Wack 100's story spread, internet users were quick to react. One joked:

"Mane get his information & sources from Temu."

(Image via Instagram/ @saycheesetv)

Many commented that the rapper should have confirmed information before going public.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @saycheesetv)

Others remarked that Wack100 was doing this for clout.

(Image via Instagram/ @saycheesetv)

Rumors of Gunna allegedly snitching on Young Thug spread after entered the Alford Plea deal in December 2022

Kitchens turned himself in on May 11, 2022. According to a May 2022 article by Billboard, the rapper's attorney told the publication that their client was "innocent". A month later, the rapper released a statement from behind bars, asserting his innocence.

Expand Tweet

By December 2022, Kitchens had entered the Alford Plea deal (it allows the defendant to plead guilty while still maintaining their innocence). At the time, he was sentenced to five years. However, he was credited with one year of time served, and the remaining sentence was suspended.

According to a report by Complex, his lawyer Steve Sadow shared a statement to the publication, explaining:

"I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

In his statement, Kitchens elaborated that he cherished his association with YSL and will continue to do so. Soon rumors labeling the rapper a snitch began circulating online. Per a December 2023 article by Complex rapper Lil Baby publically called out Gunna at an event after the DJ played his and Gunna's collab song Drip Too Hard.

In January 2023, Kitchens took to his Instagram to assert his friendship with YSL and Young Thug, writing:

"N**gas acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side . #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!"

Kitchens' post in January 2023 (Image via Instagram/@gunna)

During the trial, Young Thug never mentioned Kitchens or called him a snitch. Last month, Williams entered a non-negotiated plea (pleading guilty to six of eight charges and no contest to others). During his sentencing, his lawyer, Brian Steel, specifically requested that Young Thug be allowed to continue working with Kitchens upon release.

Williams was sentenced to 40 years, which included 15 years of probation. The terms of his probation included no contact with known gang members, including the YSL co-defendants. There were two exceptions to this—Kitchens and his brother Quantavious Grier. This was because Williams is contractually obligated to work with them through YSL.

Later in the day, Wack100 shared the alleged two-hour video of Yak Gotti on his YouTube channel The 100 Show. Neither Gunna nor Young Thug have publicly reacted to the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback