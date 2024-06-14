"Greatest white rapper of all time" — Fans react to Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Paul Wall to perform at Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing Hot Girl Summer Tour is getting a positive response from her fans. The latest show was held at the Moody Center, Austin on June 13, 2024, and the next two are scheduled at the Toyota Center in Houston. Meanwhile, a viral moment from the show is getting much attention on social media.

A few users on X (formerly Twitter) have been sharing videos that reveal that the rapper and DJ Paul Wall was also spotted performing at the concert. Notably, Megan Thee Stallion has not addressed anything about Wall's appearance at the show until now and the latter is yet to share more details.

On the other hand, netizens expressed their excitement on social media as soon as they witnessed the video. One of them also wrote:

"Greatest white rapper of all time."

There was a variety of reactions from others who reacted to Paul Wall's appearance on stage.

"Nah why Paul Wall looking like that" - a user wrote.

"Some people just look better with age" - another user wrote.

Furthermore, some people also shared how "unproblematic" they found Paul Wall.

"Paul Wall. The most unproblematic white rapper" - a user reacted.

"Paul Wall came out and showed us his grill baby!!! Hot boy sh*t! #Hotgirlsummertour" - another user reacted.

"A true king!!" - a reaction reads.

Others also expressed their excitement at his performance, some fans also commenting on how well the raper has aged.

"She kinda ate this one thing up" - a reaction mentions.

"He is still so fine" - another reaction mentions.

Also known as Paul Michael Slayton, he has 13 albums under his credits. His debut album, Chick Magnet, came out back in 2004 and has additionally gained recognition for hit singles such as I'm Throwed and They Don't Know.

Megan Thee Stallion shares an Instagram post dedicated to the dancers and GloRilla

As mentioned, the Hot Girl Summer Tour is running successfully and while it has a few more shows in the upcoming lineup, Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram page on June 12, 2024, to share a post. She expressed gratitude towards the performers who appeared alongside her on stage and GloRilla.

Megan Thee Stallion added a few glimpses from the event and even teased her upcoming self-titled album. She praised the dedication of the dancers during the performances, saying that they never complain about anything. She continued:

"2. I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks! You are my sister 4L, you and cola never getting rid of me. 3. @frenchie4oe had kids yall! My son is a daddy."

The original post shared by Megan (Image via Instagram/theestallion)

Megan Thee Stallion additionally appreciated the public for keeping her motivated throughout the shows and they make her feel like she has got the biggest family in the world. She wrote that she has to thank many others and is willing to create more beautiful moments. She also wrote:

"6. Ima pop my sh*t for a second lol but people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean teehee."

The rapper's ongoing tour is a part of promotion for her upcoming album, Megan, which is arriving on June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, the tour is scheduled to end in Washington D.C. on July 27.