Halsey reveals she has been managing life with Lupus and another rare disease but both are "managed"

A day after releasing new music that alluded to her past health condition, Halsey revealed that she had lupus, along with another rare illness sometime two years ago.

In a new Instagram post that the singer shared on Wednesday, June 5, she began by thanking her fans for their support in the wake of her song The End's release.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount for “The End” and the support you’ve shown me since its release.”

She also addressed questions about her health, which had been a hot topic on social media. Sharing more details about her diagnosis in 2022 in the caption, she wrote:

“I realize everyone is catching up with the news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more. In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

She also shared the latest update on her health struggle with her fans online, saying that it's "being managed." Halsey wrote in the caption:

“Both of which are currently being managed or in remission.”

Based on the Lupus Foundation of America resource, the type of lupus the singer has, Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), is the most common one. The disease can cause inflammation of multiple organs in the body, including major organs like kidneys, the nervous system, and the brain, and extreme fatigue.

Halsey shares she is “feeling better” two years after diagnosis

Halsey also explained that, after an initial struggle with her health, she was able to "slowly" get and "feel better," of course with the help of her doctors. The Gasoline singer was also thankful for having music in her life, something that she could turn to during her health battle, she said.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of the doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

The Graveyard singer ended her post with a hopeful message to her fans and her wish to go back to singing where she "belongs." She wrote:

“I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”

The day before, the singer also took to her Instagram to share a new single The End. It's the first single from her 5th studio album, which somehow chronicles the singer's health struggles that have been going on for years. In the opening line, Halsey sings “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick.”

Aside from her latest shared diagnosis, Halsey had previously opened up about several illnesses, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) that she had shared online back in 2022.

