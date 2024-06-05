How to get tickets to Mayhem Festival 2024? Lineup & all you need to know

Mayhem Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2024 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernandino, California in the US. The 2024 edition will be the first new edition since the festival's hiatus in 2015, with the format changed from a tour to a one-day fixed location affair.

Tickets for the festival are in the early access registration stage. Interested patrons can sign up for early access at the festival's official website with an email ID and valid mobile number. Ticket prices, as well as other details, will be announced in the near future.

Mayhem Festival 2024 lineup and headliner

Mayhem Festival 2024 lineup is listed below:

Bad Omens

Parkway Drive

Architects

Jinjer

Poppy

Kittie

August Burns Red (playing Constellations)

Seven Hours After Violet (First Show Ever ft. Shavo Odadjian from System of a Down)

We Came As Romans

Born of Osiris

Suicide Silence

After The Burial

Mothica

Peyton Parrish (First Ever West Coast Show)

Hanabie

Throwdown (First show in 13 Years)

Unearth

Brutus

It Dies Today (First West Coast show in 10+ years)

Escuela Grind

Holy Wars

Darkest Hours

Roman Candle

The new Mayhem Festival 2024 is being headlined by Bad Omens, an American rock band from Richmond, Virginia, best known for their 2022 studio album, The Death of Peace of Mind, released on February 25, 2022, via Sumerian Records.

While the band is currently set to headline the festival, the band recently had to cancel their Europe and UK tour due to extreme burnout faced by lead singer Noah Sebastian, as elaborated upon in their cancellation announcement posted on May 23, 2024:

"I've been experiencing what can only be described as extreme burnout. While all the touring and work that we’ve put into this album cycle the last several years has been so rewarding and gratifying, it has also pushed me to the limits of my mental bandwidth."

The singer continued:

"Putting my mind and body in conflict with one another in ways that are becoming detrimental to my health on the road. That said, after heavy consideration, we've decided that we need to cancel all our performances coming up this summer in Europe and The UK."

It is unclear if the burnout suffered by the singer will effect the band's scheduled performance at Mayhem Festival 2024. Aside from their upcoming festival performance, the band recently released a new Concrete Jungle project on May 31, 2024.

Aside from Bad Omens, the festival is set to see a performance by Hanabie, a prominent Japanese metalcore band. The band released its second studio album, Reborn Superstar!, on July 26, 2023. The album peaked at number 34 on the Japanese album chart.

Mayhem Festival 2024 is being partnered on the upcoming edition by four prominent partners, starting with the live entertainment giant Live Nation. After Live Nation, there is Hit Parader, the music magazine; Hot Topic, a pop culture clothing and accessories store; and Sumerian Records. Hit Parader is also presenting the festival.

Mayhem Festival was started by John Reese and Kevin Lyman in 2008 as a touring festival and ran till 2015. The festival toured the US and Canada each year and featured guest performers such as Bullet For My Valentine, Avenged Sevenfold, as well as Testament and Slipknot, among others.