Slipknot 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Heavy metal band Slipknot is embarking on a North American tour, scheduled to be held from August 6, 2024, to September 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. Part of the larger 'Here Comes the Pain' tour, the North American leg will be followed by the previously announced Europe tour of the same name.

Slipknot announced the tour via a post on their official X page on April 30, 2024. As per the announcement, they will be hitting venues in Toronto, New York City, Dallas, and Phoenix, among others.

Knotfest presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by Knotfest members only. A Citibank Cardholders presale, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card, is also ongoing at the moment.

A Live Nation presale (code:SOUNDCHECK) will be available on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Additionally, there will be a local venue and Spotify presales starting on May 2, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or via the official website of Slipknot. Ticket prices have not been revealed for general tickets as of the writing of this article.

Slipknot 2024 North American tour dates and venues

With the upcoming tour, Slipknot will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their eponymously titled debut album, which was released on June 29, 1999, via Roadrunner Records. The album was a major breakthrough and earned multiple platinum certifications.

The full list of dates and venues for the Slipknot 2024 North American tour is given below:

August 6, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

August 7, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 9, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

August 10, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

August 14, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 15, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 17, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

September 1, 2024 – Pryor, Oklahoma at Rocklahoma

September 7, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

September 8, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater

September 9, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life

September 11, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 13, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome

September 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 18, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 21, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park

The dates and venues for the band's Here Comes The Pain Europe and UK tour is also given below:

December 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

December 6, 2024 – Dortmund, Germany, at Westfalenhalle

December 8, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Schleyerhalle

December 9, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany, at Quarterback Immobilien Arena

December 11, 2024 – Zürich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

December 12, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accorhotel Arena

December 14, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena

Aside from their upcoming tour, Slipknot will also perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacremento, California, on October 11, 2024, as well as at Knotfest Brasil on October 19, 2024. The band will also perform a couple of shows in Mexico, in Mexico City and Guadalajara, respectively.