Slipknot 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Heavy metal band Slipknot is embarking on a North American tour, scheduled to be held from August 6, 2024, to September 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. Part of the larger 'Here Comes the Pain' tour, the North American leg will be followed by the previously announced Europe tour of the same name.
Slipknot announced the tour via a post on their official X page on April 30, 2024. As per the announcement, they will be hitting venues in Toronto, New York City, Dallas, and Phoenix, among others.
Knotfest presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by Knotfest members only. A Citibank Cardholders presale, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card, is also ongoing at the moment.
A Live Nation presale (code:SOUNDCHECK) will be available on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Additionally, there will be a local venue and Spotify presales starting on May 2, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.
General tickets for the tour will be available on May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or via the official website of Slipknot. Ticket prices have not been revealed for general tickets as of the writing of this article.
Slipknot 2024 North American tour dates and venues
With the upcoming tour, Slipknot will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their eponymously titled debut album, which was released on June 29, 1999, via Roadrunner Records. The album was a major breakthrough and earned multiple platinum certifications.
The full list of dates and venues for the Slipknot 2024 North American tour is given below:
- August 6, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center
- August 7, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- August 9, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- August 10, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 12, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- August 14, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- August 15, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center
- August 17, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- September 1, 2024 – Pryor, Oklahoma at Rocklahoma
- September 7, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- September 8, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater
- September 9, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at Louder Than Life
- September 11, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- September 13, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome
- September 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- September 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- September 18, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
- September 21, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park
The dates and venues for the band's Here Comes The Pain Europe and UK tour is also given below:
- December 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
- December 6, 2024 – Dortmund, Germany, at Westfalenhalle
- December 8, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Schleyerhalle
- December 9, 2024 – Leipzig, Germany, at Quarterback Immobilien Arena
- December 11, 2024 – Zürich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
- December 12, 2024 – Paris, France, at Accorhotel Arena
- December 14, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at First Direct Arena
Aside from their upcoming tour, Slipknot will also perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacremento, California, on October 11, 2024, as well as at Knotfest Brasil on October 19, 2024. The band will also perform a couple of shows in Mexico, in Mexico City and Guadalajara, respectively.