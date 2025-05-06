“Having pushups over 6:16 in LA is wild”- Netizens react as DJ Akademiks ranks all diss tracks from the Drake vs Kendrick Lamar feud

DJ Akademiks recently ranked all diss tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. This led to a conversation on social media as many fans chimed in with their takes.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar, notably, had a huge feud in 2024 that saw them release multiple diss tracks. The music community was divided between the two, and while fans enjoyed the music overall, they still argue about who won the battle to this day.

DJ Akemiks has shared his take on it, supporting Drake in the feud. He shared his ranking of the diss tracks between the two rappers on his X account on May 3. From best to worst, his ranking was as follows:

Family Matters Euphoria Not Like Us Push Ups 6:16 in LA Taylor Made Freestyle The Heart pt 6 Buried Alive Pt 2. Meet the Grahams.

He added that *songs are ranked based off quality, bars, not impact*

Fans online reacted to it, as one commented:

"Burried alive over meet the grahams when your talking about bars and quality ... Having pushups over 6:16 in LA is wild."

Another fan pointed out:

"You had euphoria and NLU above Family Matters on your Spotify tho"

"Push ups was better than Not like us and Euphoria," another user wrote.

One fan passionately urged:

"The mental gymnastics being played by Drake fans is so wack. 'Songs based off bars, not impact.' Listen to how stupid that sounds man. Y’all trying to rewrite history instead of standing tall after defeat."

One user also urged DJ Akademiks to let the feud go, writing:

"Bruhhhhh, we’re a couple days into May. Let this shit gooooooooo."

In a separate tweet on May 3, the live streamer and podcaster lauded the second verse of Family Matters, writing:

"2nd verse on this is the hardest s**t in the battle."

He also labeled Kendrick Lamar's Meet the Grahams the "worst song by a mile" in the feud.

Kanye West tells DJ Akademiks Drake is better than Kendrick Lamar

In an interview with DJ Akademiks in March 2025, Kanye West, aka Ye, claimed that Drake is much better than Kendrick Lamar. He asserted that the God's Plan singer has had a much larger impact on the rap world.

As per a Marca article published on March 31, 2025, Ye said:

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick. And a million times more important. What Future has done, thug Drake culturally. That s**t last year, I could barely sit through that s**t.

"That s**t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s**t written all over it. At the end of the day, all this s**t I'm saying - Jim Jones, Kendrick, all these celebrities - the funny thing is we're all in the same boat."

Kendrick's Not Like Us won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

