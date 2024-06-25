"He has finally joined Illuminati" — Internet reacts to Rema releasing new music snippet

On June 24, 2024, Nigerian rapper Rema teased a snippet of his upcoming music release, igniting a flurry of reactions from fans and followers. The teaser, released on his official Instagram and X accounts, has been met with excitement, curiosity, and many conspiracy theories.

One netizen even suggested that the rapper has joined the Illuminati. The claim came with an analysis suggesting that the bird in the background with two wings represents it. They further evaluated the sounds and the black hoodie as additional signs of his alleged association with the community. Netizen further added that the Nigerian music artist will be among the world's top artists soon:

Some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the rapper's overall appearance, suggesting that he is imposing a contrived "bad boy" image.

"Forcing this bad boy thingy on us ain't cute abeg. This is not the Rema we want," one wrote on X.

Many drew comparisons between Rema and other artists, including Nigerian singer Wizkid and American rapper Playboi Carti, due to their choice of bat-like attire:

"The fact you dress like play boi carti and drop songs like seun kuti actually weaks me fr😭," another X user wrote.

"This one na kante nor be carti," one person commented.

"Wizkid I see you 🦅🙌," another fan wrote.

However, many fans expressed excitement for the release, urging the rapper to unveil the entire song as soon as possible:

"Drop it asappppppppppo," another fan commented.

"Another banger? Wait for it😂😂😂," one person wrote.

"Rap rema is coming. I'm alive," an X user added.

More about Rema's music snippet

The 60-second music snippet shows a Nigerian rapper wearing a dark black leather hoodie, a white T-shirt, and a matching beanie covered with a hood. The background shows flame-like and bat-like illustrations in green and red, indicating the theme of his new track.

Initially in the snippet, the rapper looks down, but as the sounds begin, he looks at the camera and starts rapping. He shared a few verses of his new release in the snippet, including the lines:

"Money, money talking about me while I am making money, ha ha ha," Rema began the rap.

The Nigerian rapper has not disclosed details about his upcoming release, which was teased on X. However, his most recent release was Benin Boys, released on June 21, 2024.

Rema first gained recognition with his song Dumebi, released in 2019. That same year, he signed with D'Prince's record label, Jonzing World. His major hits are Calm Down, BUBALU, Charm, Soundgasm, 44, and Bounce. He has received multiple accolades, winning ten awards, including those from MTV, iHeartRadio, Billboard, City People, The Headies, and The Future.

The Nigerian rapper has not disclosed any additional details beyond the snippet of his forthcoming music release. However, the announcement of his new release has generated buzz among his fans.