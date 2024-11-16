"He in good spirits staying positive" — Lil Durk's associate posts alleged jail call with the rapper where he denies being in protective custody

An associate of Lil Durk recently shared the audio clip of an alleged jail call with the rapper, which could be the first instance of him speaking to the public since getting arrested last month. Lil Durk was taken to federal custody on October 24 and was charged with murder-for-hire of Quando Rondo, which resulted in the death of Lul Pab, who got caught in the crossfire.

Five of Durk's OTF associates were also arrested hours after the All My Life rapper was taken into custody. These include David Brian Lindsey (aka Browneyez), Deandre Dontrell Wilson (aka DeDe), Asa Houston (aka Boogie), Kavon London Grant (aka Vonnie), and Keith Jones (aka Flacka).

On Friday, November 15, an Instagram user (@900bruhbruh) shared his alleged conversation with Lil Durk from prison. During the two-minute conversation, the rapper assured the user that he was in high spirits. The caption of the post read:

"Just got off the phone with my brudda @lildurk he in good spirits staying positive and fighting to get back home to his kids and family…We not glorifying negativity, we’re more than just street guys. that’s actually a understatement we’re men of honor & code no matter our financial status..bro hit the Mainline with the rest of our kind…NO PC."

During the call, Lil Durk also explained that he was treated somewhat favorably in the prison and wasn't in protective custody.

Although we don't know how Durk is connected with @900bruhbruh, the rapper's Instagram posts link him with Durk's OTF label. His posts suggest that he has collaborated with OTF rappers like Bonnie Moe. Furthermore, he has shared photos with Booka 600 and Durk himself.

In one particular post from 2022, the rapper thanked Lil Durk for helping him succeed.

“On This same day 2 years ago I was in the ‘back seat’ goin on skitz now I’m ‘back stage’ goin on tour...blood solid as they come. @lildurk 4eva LOYAL BROS," read the caption.

Lil Durk pleads not guilty in federal murder-for-hire case linked to Quando Rondo shooting

On November 14, Lil Durk was arraigned on murder-for-hire, conspiracy, and firearm charges at the Los Angeles federal court. The rapper pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

According to a Billboard report dated November 15, court documents filed during Durk's trial confirm that the famous Atlanta criminal defense attorney, Drew Findling, was hired to represent the rapper. Over the years, Findling has represented several popular rappers, including Gucci Mane, Cardi B, and the members of Migos.

Durk pleads not guilty (Image via Getty)

According to prosecutors, as per Billboard, the OTF group of rappers performed criminal activities "at the direction" of Durk, in addition to being a rap group. The report further stated that the murder-for-hire of Quando Rondo was carried out in retaliation for the killing of OTF member King Von.

Prosecutors have also charged other members of OTF, who allegedly carried out the attack on Quando Rondo. These members include Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Asa Houston, along with Keith Jones and David Brian Lindsey, two other alleged Chicago gang members.

The lawsuit asserts that these members booked flights and hotels using two credit cards connected to Lil Durk, both of which were issued under the same bank account, according to the government. One was issued to Durk's father and the other to the rapper's one-time manager.

Another claim refers to a text allegedly sent by Durk before the attack on Quando Rondo and Lul Pab, which read,

"Don’t book no flights under no names involved wit me."

At present, Lil Durk is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He will appear for trial again in December, which will decide whether the rapper gets bail or not.

