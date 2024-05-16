What is the Avril Lavigne Melissa Theory? Singer addresses long-standing conspiracy about herself

On Wednesday, May 15, Avril Lavigne recently made an appearance on the famous Call Her Daddy podcast. The musician spoke about relationships, her career, staying true to herself, and the famous ‘Melissa Vandella’ conspiracy theory.

Talking with host Alex Cooper, the Here’s To Never Growing Up singer addressed speculations of having a body double, a rumor that has spread like wildfire across the internet in recent years.

Many have speculated online that the singer died in the early 2000s after the release of her debut album, Let Go. As per the conspiracy theory, music industry executives replaced the Sk8er Boi crooner with a doppelgänger named Melissa after the latter passed away. Addressing the same, Avril Lavigne said:

“I mean, it’s just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone’s like, ‘You look the exact same. You haven’t aged a day.’ But the other people are like, there’s a conspiracy theory that I’m not me.”

Avril Lavigne seems nonchalant about viral doppelgänger claims

The Complicated singer, who has been dubbed the queen of pop-punk music, went on to elaborate on the conspiracy theory by saying:

“Honestly, it’s not that bad. It could be worse, right? I kind of feel like I got a good one. I don’t think it’s negative or anything creepy. We’re good.”

As the conversation regarding the Melissa conspiracy theory continued, the podcast host Alex Cooper asked the singer if her real name was, in fact, Avril Lavigne. In response, the 39-year-old Lavigne said:

“Obviously, I am me. It’s so dumb… I know you half believed me.”

Cooper continued the conversation about the wild assumption, stating that the singer does not appear to have aged since entering the music industry.

“I’m staring at you and I’m picturing you with auburn hair. And I’m like, “Oh my God.” You literally look the same from when you were younger," Cooper said.

As the conversation about the singer not being the true Avril Lavigne continued, the musician stressed how she feels that it is important to stay authentic. While explaining that she has been “f**ked” “over” numerous times, Lavigne stated that she has preferred to be the “classy bit*h” who takes the high road and stays true to herself.

The duo also discussed Lavigne’s thoughts on relationships. Speaking about how she thinks a “healthy relationship is ideal,” Lavigne said:

“Some people like to have something that they’re leaving and going to, and sometimes you have to take that leap of faith and just trust that if you’re not happy and it’s not a healthy relationship, it’s not a good situation; just get out.”

Lavigne was in a long relationship with Mod Sun before the two got engaged and broke up last summer. Prior to this, she was married to Sum 41 performer Deryck Whibley and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.

Avril Lavigne is now gearing up for her Greatest Hits tour, where she is expected to perform all her hit tracks. She is reportedly going to be joined by Simple Plan, All Time Low, Girlfriends, and Royal & the Serpent as her opening acts throughout her tour.

The tour is kicking off in Vancouver, Canada’s Rogers Arena, on May 22. She will be hitting places such as Chicago, Vegas, Phoenix, and Toronto, among others, before wrapping up on September 16 in Alberta, Canada.