"I'm so excited": Avril Lavigne announces The Greatest Hits tour 2024, sending fans into a frenzy

Avril Lavigne is currently gearing up for her upcoming The Greatest Hits tour, during which she will perform at venues across North America, including The XFINITY Theatre at Hartford and Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater at Ridgefield. The tour will also feature pop punk giants including Simple Plan and All Time Low, who will perform at multiple shows throughout the tour.

Fans are over the moon about Simple Plan's inclusion in the tour as they were also a part of Avril Lavigne's first-ever tour. They took to social media platforms like Twitter and responded to Lavigne's January 22 tweet as they expressed their excitement about The Greatest Hits tour.

"Can't wait": Fans react to Avril Lavigne's upcoming tour

Avril Lavigne has been part of several fans' childhoods, with hit songs like Complicated, I'm With You, Girlfriend, and more dominating the charts. Hence, individuals are over the moon about the fact that the artist will perform some of her most popular tracks during the upcoming tour. As per Live Nation, her set will include Complicated, Girlfriend, Here’s To Never Growing Up, Sk8er Boi, and more as she tours across North America.

The artist shared the announcement about the tour on Twitter on January 22 and fans took to the comments section to express how eager they were to watch her perform live. Some assured her that they would attend a concert during her tour, while others urged her to perform in other states as well.

More about the 2024 North American tour

Avril Lavigne shared the news on social media as she wrote:

"Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!"

The North American tour will begin on May 22 at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, and will continue till September 16, when the artist will perform at Rogers Place, Edmonton. The general tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time and will be available on several major websites, including Ticketmaster. The presale for the tickets is slated to begin on January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Fans can get more information about Avril Lavigne's upcoming North American tour via her official website.

Lavigne is also set to perform at Rock For People on June 14 and at the Nova Rock Festival on June 15. She will also take the stage at the Pinkpop Festival on June 21 and at the Hurricane Festival on June 22.