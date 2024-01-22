Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour with Simple Plan and more: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need

Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour is scheduled for May 22, 2024, to September 16, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's greatest hits and will feature supporting performances by The Simple Plan, girlfriends, All Time Low, and Royal and Serpent.
Avril Lavigne announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Cardiff, Vancouver, Landgraaf, Milan, Los Angeles, and Madrid, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on January 22, 2024.
Presale for the tour will be available from January 23, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by registering for the official newsletter of Avril Lavigne. Live Nation presale will be available from January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.
General tickets for the Avril Lavigne tour will be available starting January 26, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this article's writing. Tickets can be purchased from Avril Lavigne's official website. The links to the tickets can be accessed through her socials or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster or Live Nation.
Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour dates and venues
Avril Lavigne is embarking on her first major tour of the year. She will perform at a number of festivals as part of the tour, including Rock For People in the Czech Republic, Southside Festival in Germany, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Festival de Nîmes in France, and more.
As part of her tour, Avril Lavigne is also bringing along several acts with her on the road, the most prominent of which is Simple Plan. A Canadian rock band, Simple Plan is best known for their second studio album, Still Not Getting Any..., released on October 26, 2004. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour in North America and Europe is given below:
- May 22, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- May 25, 2024 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
- May 26, 2024 — Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- May 28, 2024 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- May 30, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- June 1, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- June 2, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 14, 2024 – Hradec, Czech Republic at Rock For People
- June 15, 2024 – Nickelsdorf, Austria at Novarock
- June 17, 2024 – Pula, Croatia at Pula Arena
- June 21, 2024 – Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop
- June 22, 2024 – Schnee, Germany at Hurricane Festival
- June 23, 2024 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany at Southside Festival
- June 27, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Tinderbox
- July 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Cardiff Castle
- July 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl
- July 6, 2024 – Werchter, Belgium at Rock Werchter
- July 9, 2024 – Milan, Italy at I-Days Festival
- July 10, 2024 – Nîmes, France at Festival de Nîmes
- July 12, 2024 – Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain at Festival Cruïlla
- July 13, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mad Cool Festival
- August 14, 2024 — Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre
- August 16, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- August 17, 2024 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec at Festival International de Montgolfières
- August 20, 2024 — Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 21, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut at The XFINITY Theatre
- August 23, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 24, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center
- August 27, 2024 — Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 29, 2024 — Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 31, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- September 1, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- September 3, 2024 — Alpharetta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre
- September 4, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- September 6, 2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- September 7, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- September 9, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- September 10, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- September 12, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- September 14, 2024 — Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
- September 16, 2024 — Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
Avril Lavigne is best known for her debut studio album, Let Go, released on June 4, 2002. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Canadian, and Australian album charts.