Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour with Simple Plan and more: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need

Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour is scheduled for May 22, 2024, to September 16, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's greatest hits and will feature supporting performances by The Simple Plan, girlfriends, All Time Low, and Royal and Serpent.

Avril Lavigne announced the new tour, featuring performances in cities such as Cardiff, Vancouver, Landgraaf, Milan, Los Angeles, and Madrid, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on January 22, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from January 23, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by registering for the official newsletter of Avril Lavigne. Live Nation presale will be available from January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets for the Avril Lavigne tour will be available starting January 26, 2024, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this article's writing. Tickets can be purchased from Avril Lavigne's official website. The links to the tickets can be accessed through her socials or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour dates and venues

Avril Lavigne is embarking on her first major tour of the year. She will perform at a number of festivals as part of the tour, including Rock For People in the Czech Republic, Southside Festival in Germany, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Festival de Nîmes in France, and more.

As part of her tour, Avril Lavigne is also bringing along several acts with her on the road, the most prominent of which is Simple Plan. A Canadian rock band, Simple Plan is best known for their second studio album, Still Not Getting Any..., released on October 26, 2004. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart and number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Avril Lavigne 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour in North America and Europe is given below:

May 22, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

May 25, 2024 — Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

May 26, 2024 — Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

May 28, 2024 — Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

June 1, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 2, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 – Hradec, Czech Republic at Rock For People

June 15, 2024 – Nickelsdorf, Austria at Novarock

June 17, 2024 – Pula, Croatia at Pula Arena

June 21, 2024 – Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop

June 22, 2024 – Schnee, Germany at Hurricane Festival

June 23, 2024 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany at Southside Festival

June 27, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Tinderbox

July 2, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at Cardiff Castle

July 3, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Castlefield Bowl

July 6, 2024 – Werchter, Belgium at Rock Werchter

July 9, 2024 – Milan, Italy at I-Days Festival

July 10, 2024 – Nîmes, France at Festival de Nîmes

July 12, 2024 – Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain at Festival Cruïlla

July 13, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mad Cool Festival

August 14, 2024 — Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

August 16, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 17, 2024 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec at Festival International de Montgolfières

August 20, 2024 — Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 21, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut at The XFINITY Theatre

August 23, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 24, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 27, 2024 — Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 29, 2024 — Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 31, 2024 — Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 1, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

September 3, 2024 — Alpharetta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

September 6, 2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

September 7, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 9, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 10, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 12, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

September 14, 2024 — Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

September 16, 2024 — Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Avril Lavigne is best known for her debut studio album, Let Go, released on June 4, 2002. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Canadian, and Australian album charts.