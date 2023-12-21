Eric Johanson US and Europe tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues & all you need to know

Guitarist Eric Johanson has announced his 2024 tour Don't Hold Back, which will commence on 27 January in Decatur, Alabama. The blues rocker will perform all across the US until mid-February, after which he will head to Europe for the Blues Caravan tour in April and May, organized by his label RUF Records. Eric will perform 22 dates on that tour before resuming his own tour in Spain with a final show in Sweden on 8 July.

The Don't Hold Back tour gets its name from the new single off his latest album, The Deep and the Dirty, which was released in July 2023.

The Deep and the Dirty initially topped the Billboard Blues Chart upon release and reappeared on the chart at No.6 more recently. This is Eric Johanson's fifth album to chart on the Billboard Top 10 but the first to place at No.1. The 12 songs on the album were recorded in just two days along with bassist Eric Vogel and Grammy-winning drummer Terence Higgins.

All the dates, venues, and how to buy tickets for Eric Johanson's Don't Hold Back tour

Since Eric Johanson is touring behind his new album The Deep and the Dirty (a reference to the American South), the Don't Hold Back setlist will predominantly feature tracks from this record. Ticket prices vary, starting at $17 and going up to $20, depending on the venue.

The dates and venues for the Don't Hold Back tour, as per the official announcement on his website, are as follows:

Don't Hold Back tour dates

January 27 - Decatur, Princess Theatre

February 3 - Cleveland, Treelawn Social Club

February 4 - Rochester, Roxy Rochester

February 5 - Ann Arbor, The Ark

February 6 - Evanston, Space

February 7 - Minneapolis, Dakota

February 8 - St Louis, Blues Strawberry

February 9 - Kansas City, Knucklehead’s

Blues Caravan Tour in Germany (w/Alistair Green & Katarina Pejak)

April 11 - Kassel, Germany - Theaterstübchen

April 12 - Offenburg, Germany - Reithalle

April 13 - Luxemburg - Sang & Klang

April 14 - Lindewarra, Germany - Gemeindesaal

April 16 - Höxter, Germany - Tonnenburg

April 17 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Ubez

April 18 - Menen, Belgium - CC de Stijger

April 19 - Koblenz, Germany - Cafe Hahn

April 20 - Isernhagen - Blues Garage

April 21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Merlin

April 23 - Wien, Austria - Reigen

April 24 - Lichtentanne, Germany - St. Barbara

April 25 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunners Paradise

April 26 - Worpswede, Germany - Musichall Opt.

April 27 - Joldelund, Germany - Gerds Juke Joint

April 28 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano

April 30 - Rimsting, Germany - Bluescludb Chiemgau

May 2 - Eppstein, Germany - Wunderbar Weite Welt

May 3 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion

May 4 - Rheine, Germany - Hypthalamus

May 5 - Bonn, Germany - Harmonie

More Don't Hold Back tour dates

July 5 - Cazzorla, Spain - Cazorla Blues Festival

July 6 - Madrid, Espagne - Sala Villanos

July, 8 - Knislinge, SE - Time to Rock

More about Eric Johanson's music and career

A self-taught prodigy from Louisiana, Eric Johanson began playing his first guitar at the tender age of five. During his teenage years, he became a regular at regional blues events. Those years on the road turned him into a seasoned session musician. Playing as a sideman for the likes of Cyril Neville, the legendary New Orleans vocalist, Johanson later embarked on his solo career, releasing albums such as Burn It Down in 2017.