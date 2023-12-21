Eric Johanson US and Europe tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues & all you need to know

Guitarist Eric Johanson has announced his 2024 tour Don't Hold Back, which will commence on 27 January in Decatur, Alabama. The blues rocker will perform all across the US until mid-February, after which he will head to Europe for the Blues Caravan tour in April and May, organized by his label RUF Records. Eric will perform 22 dates on that tour before resuming his own tour in Spain with a final show in Sweden on 8 July.
The Don't Hold Back tour gets its name from the new single off his latest album, The Deep and the Dirty, which was released in July 2023.
The Deep and the Dirty initially topped the Billboard Blues Chart upon release and reappeared on the chart at No.6 more recently. This is Eric Johanson's fifth album to chart on the Billboard Top 10 but the first to place at No.1. The 12 songs on the album were recorded in just two days along with bassist Eric Vogel and Grammy-winning drummer Terence Higgins.
All the dates, venues, and how to buy tickets for Eric Johanson's Don't Hold Back tour
Since Eric Johanson is touring behind his new album The Deep and the Dirty (a reference to the American South), the Don't Hold Back setlist will predominantly feature tracks from this record. Ticket prices vary, starting at $17 and going up to $20, depending on the venue.
The dates and venues for the Don't Hold Back tour, as per the official announcement on his website, are as follows:
Don't Hold Back tour dates
- January 27 - Decatur, Princess Theatre
- February 3 - Cleveland, Treelawn Social Club
- February 4 - Rochester, Roxy Rochester
- February 5 - Ann Arbor, The Ark
- February 6 - Evanston, Space
- February 7 - Minneapolis, Dakota
- February 8 - St Louis, Blues Strawberry
- February 9 - Kansas City, Knucklehead’s
Blues Caravan Tour in Germany (w/Alistair Green & Katarina Pejak)
- April 11 - Kassel, Germany - Theaterstübchen
- April 12 - Offenburg, Germany - Reithalle
- April 13 - Luxemburg - Sang & Klang
- April 14 - Lindewarra, Germany - Gemeindesaal
- April 16 - Höxter, Germany - Tonnenburg
- April 17 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Ubez
- April 18 - Menen, Belgium - CC de Stijger
- April 19 - Koblenz, Germany - Cafe Hahn
- April 20 - Isernhagen - Blues Garage
- April 21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Merlin
- April 23 - Wien, Austria - Reigen
- April 24 - Lichtentanne, Germany - St. Barbara
- April 25 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunners Paradise
- April 26 - Worpswede, Germany - Musichall Opt.
- April 27 - Joldelund, Germany - Gerds Juke Joint
- April 28 - Dortmund, Germany - Piano
- April 30 - Rimsting, Germany - Bluescludb Chiemgau
- May 2 - Eppstein, Germany - Wunderbar Weite Welt
- May 3 - Torgau, Germany - Kulturbastion
- May 4 - Rheine, Germany - Hypthalamus
- May 5 - Bonn, Germany - Harmonie
More Don't Hold Back tour dates
- July 5 - Cazzorla, Spain - Cazorla Blues Festival
- July 6 - Madrid, Espagne - Sala Villanos
- July, 8 - Knislinge, SE - Time to Rock
More about Eric Johanson's music and career
A self-taught prodigy from Louisiana, Eric Johanson began playing his first guitar at the tender age of five. During his teenage years, he became a regular at regional blues events. Those years on the road turned him into a seasoned session musician. Playing as a sideman for the likes of Cyril Neville, the legendary New Orleans vocalist, Johanson later embarked on his solo career, releasing albums such as Burn It Down in 2017.