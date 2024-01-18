“JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS COMING”: Fans speculate a new release following the singer’s cryptic Instagram post 

Justin Timberlake is considered to be among the more prominent singer-songwriters in the pop genre out of the West in the past two decades, with a sales record of over 88 million records and multiple awards, including ten Grammy wins. However, the singer has not released a new single in about a year.

Now it looks like the singer may be breaking the dry spell. The singer recently scrubbed his Instagram before posting a series of cryptic photos in a slideshow, with the first one showing an upside-down faux missing persons post with the singer's name on it. There is also a soundstage photo and one with the letters 'EITIW.'

While no official confirmation has been provided by the singer regarding new music release, his posts have generated viral speculation on the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Justin Timberlake's cryptic posts

Following Justin Timberlake's cryptic posts, internet users didn't take long to react, sharing their thoughts on X and Reddit.

Many made assumptions about the contents of the images and tried to decipher the information they contained. Others speculated about whether the artist would release more original music. Some simply expressed their excitement on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/iustified from discussion injustintimberlake Expand Post

Comment byu/iustified from discussion injustintimberlake Expand Post

Comment byu/iustified from discussion injustintimberlake Expand Post

Comment byu/iustified from discussion injustintimberlake Expand Post

More on Justin Timberlake's career

Justin Timberlake started his music career as part of the band NSYNC, which was formed in 1995. The band released their debut studio album, 'N Sync, on May 26, 1997. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the German album chart as well as at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

NSYNC had their most successful record project with their third studio album, No Strings Attached, which was released on March 21, 2000, via Jive Records. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts respectively.

After the breakup of NSYNC, the singer embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut studio album, Justified, on November 5, 2002. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish and UK album charts respectively.

The album also won several awards, including the International Album award at the 2004 Brit Awards as well as the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards. The album also won the Best Album Award at the 2004 MTV Europe Music Awards as well as the Favorite Pop/Rock Album Award at the American Music Awards.

Justin Timberlake had his last major album success with his second studio album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, which was released on September 12, 2006. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, UK, Irish, Australian, and Canadian album charts respectively.