20 of the most savage bars from Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss tracks

Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake has been the most talked-about event in music for the year, with each artist dropping lengthy, highly aggressive records aimed at each other. Most diss wars are stacked with aggressive bars filled with allegations or defamatory lines, put together in an attempt to discredit and disrespect the opponent.

A bar consists of a set of lines, following a particular rhyme scheme, that, when creatively put together, paint a vivid picture of what the artist or rapper had envisioned for their song.

Expand Tweet

A well-crafted bar can have a massive impact, similar to how a single line from K-Dot's verse on Like That became the catalyst for fans, who are currently sitting amid one of the biggest rap beefs in the history of hip-hop.

As we await a response from K-Dot on Drizzy's threat-fueled The Heart Part 6, let's look back at some of the most savage lines from the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake diss tracks.

Like That (Metro Boomin x Future x Kendrick Lamar)

The official album cover for Metro Boomin and Future's album 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via X/@MetroBoomin)

Kendrick Lamar appeared as a feature on the 6th track from Metro Boomin and Future's album We Don't Trust You, taking subtle shots at the rap industry in an attempt to assert himself as the greatest rapper of all time.

The line that set off the 2024 rap beef was a bar that references J. Cole's claim of himself being part of rap's "Big 3," which also included Drake and Kendrick. Kenny seemed unhappy with this inclusion and stated:

"If he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K / Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf--k the big three, n---a, it's just big me"

Push Ups (Drake's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Drake's diss track 'Push Ups' (Image via X/@OVOSound)

Drake responded to K-Dot's verse on Like That with a full-blown diss track titled Push Ups, which hit DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on April 19. This single didn't just take shots at Kenny but also called out artists like Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and Rick Ross.

Here are two of the most aggressive bars from Push Ups aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

"You won't ever take no chain off of us / How the f--k you big steppin' with a size-seven men's on?"

"Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now / And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down"

Taylor Made Freestyle (Drake's Diss Track)

Expand Tweet

The highly controversial follow-up to Push Ups was the AI-assisted Taylor Made Freestyle that Drizzy uploaded to social media where he supposedly used artificial intelligence to mimic the voices of two West Coast legends, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. The song was later removed after Tupac's estate reportedly requested for the song to be deleted under a "copyright violation" claim.

Both of these AI verses appeared to be pushing K-Dot for a response, emphasizing how by remaining silent, he is disrespecting the "West Coast" legacy. Here's the final bar from Tupac's verse where Drizzy questions Kendrick Lamar for staying silent throughout the rap beef:

"You asked for the smoke, now it seem you too busy for the smoke / I won't lie, the people confused / Now you 'bout to give this s--t another week? ... You supposed to be the boogeyman, go do what you do / Unless this is a moment that you tell us this not really you / In that case, there's nothing left to say, I'll just pass it to Snoop"

Euphoria (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Euphoria' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

Kendrick finally responded to both Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle with an unannounced diss track that hit DSPs on a Tuesday, April 30. K-Dot titled the record Euphoria which seemed to take shots at Drizzy for being an executive producer on the hit HBO show of the same name.

Here are three of the most savage bars Kendrick Lamar dropped against Drizzy's allegations on Euphoria:

"I make music that electrify 'em, you make music that pacify 'em / I can double down on that line, but spare you this time, that's random acts of kindness / Know you a master manipulator and habitual liar too / But don't tell no lie about me and I won't tell truths 'bout you"

"Somebody had told me that you got a ring, on God, I'm ready to double the wage / I'd rather do that than let a Canadian n---a make Pac turn in his grave / Cutthroat business, you got s--t twisted / What is it? The braids? I hurt your feelings? You don't wanna work with me no more? Okay"

"I got a son to raise, but I can see you don't know nothin' 'bout that / Wakin' him up, know nothin' 'bout that / Then tell him to pray, know nothin' 'bout that / Then givin' him tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin' 'bout that / Teachin' him morals, integrity, discipline, listen, man, you don't know nothin' 'bout that"

6:16 in LA (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

Three days after Kendrick Lamar dropped Euphoria, he uploaded his follow-up diss track titled 6:16 in LA, which seemingly pokes fun at Drake for the use of Timestamp titles on his projects.

The track is filled with more predatory allegations aimed at Drake and the entire OVO collective, with this bar being the most standout diss thrown at Drizzy:

"Are you finally ready to play have-you-ever? Let's see, Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it / Can't Toosie Slide up outta this one, it's just gon' resurface / Every dog gotta have its day, now live in your purpose"

Family Matters (Drake's Diss Track)

Several hours after Kendrick Lamar dropped 6:16 in LA, Drake officially uploaded his third diss track titled Family Matters to all DSPs on May 3. On the track, the Canadian rapper addresses a lot of the claims Kenny brought forward, from alleging Drake is a bad father to stating that everybody in Drizzy's inner circle and OVO are snakes.

By dividing the track into three individual parts, the 6ix God makes space for him to take shots at Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, Future, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and Rick Ross. Here are three of the most aggressive responses from Family Matters that are aimed at K-Dot:

"Out here beggin' for attention, n---a, say please / Always rappin' like you 'bout to get the slaves freed / You just actin' like an activist, it's make-believe / Don't even go back to your hood and plant no money trees"

"Your baby mama captions always screamin', Save me / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free / Don't make it Dave Free's / 'Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD, then this is all makin' plenty f--kin' sense to me"

"Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now ... You wanna take up for Pharrell? Then come get his legacy out of my house / A cease and desist is for h--s, can't listen to lies that come out of your mouth / You called the Tupac estate and begged 'em to sue me and get that s--t down"

Meet The Grahams (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Meet The Grahams' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

In less than a day after Drake hit Kendrick with Family Matters, Mr. Morale hit back with a thematically deep diss track titled Meet The Grahams. On this track, Kenny has individual conversations with every member of Drake (Aubrey Graham)'s from his son to his father.

The track is filled with wild allegations, ranging from Kendrick Lamar accusing Drake and the OVO entourage of engaging in predatory behavior with underage girls to claiming Drizzy fathered a secret 11-year-old daughter that he's been hiding from the world. Here are some of the craziest bars from this song:

"Dear Adonis / I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive / I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a c*ndom"

"He got s-x offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance / A child should never be compromised and he keepin' his child around them / And we gotta raise our daughters knowin' there's predators like him lurkin' / F--k a rap battle, he should die so all of these women can live with a purpose"

"Dear baby girl / I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure...Yes, he's a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right / And a f--kin' deadbeat that should never say More Life / Meet the Grahams"

"Dear Aubrey... Why believe you? You never gave us nothin' to believe in... You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh / You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come / You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help / F--k a rap battle, this a long life battle with yourself"

Not Like Us (Kendrick Lamar's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

Kendrick Lamar didn't seem ready to hit pause as less than 24 hours after he dropped Meet The Grahams, the American rapper officially released Not Like Us to all streaming services on May 4.

The track doubles down on every allegation Kenny has brought up during this beef over an intoxicatingly catchy beat, produced by DJ Mustard, with hard-hitting bars like:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b---h that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him"

"They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles / Why you trollin' like a b---h? Ain't you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor"

"What OVO for? The "Other Vaginal Option"? P---y... F--ked on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's connivin' / Then get his face tatted like a b---h apologizin"

The Heart Part 6 (Drake's Diss Track)

The official single cover for Drake's diss track 'The Heart Part 6' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

Drake responded to both of Kendrick's diss tracks, Meet The Grahams and Not Like Us, on a record titled The Heart Part 6. The track takes a shot at Kenny's "The Heart" series and is a response to K-Dot's usage of a Timestamp title for his diss track.

The track is more responsive than hostile, with Drake addressing all of the allegations made by K-Dot in his diss tracks. He even ends this song with a spoken-word outro explaining his mindset surrounding this beef with Kendrick Lamar.

"You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation / We plotted for a week, and then we fed you the information / A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it / We thought about givin' a fake name or a destination / But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation"

"So neglected.. That's why these pedophile raps and s--t you so obsessed with, it's so excessive / They actin' like it's so aggressive, but you just never known affection / I don't wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessin' / Touch My Body by Mariah Carey play, you probably start reflectin"

Drake and Kendrick Lamar truly gave us one of the greatest rap beefs of all time, with many citing the hype around their back-and-forth being significantly higher than most diss wars fans have seen in the streaming era of music over the past 10 years.