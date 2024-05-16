Does Billie Eilish have tattoos? All about singer's body ink

Besides music, Billie Eilish also seems to be quite fond of body ink. The 22-year-old has gotten five tattoos so far - that we know of - with each one having its own unique symbolism.

In some of her interviews, the Ocean Eyes singer also hinted at having more tattoos, but none of them have been revealed in any public image so far.

Eilish grew a love for tattoos while she was still in her teens, and hasn't stopped ever since, with her most recent one allegedly being inked in December last year. The bad guy singer has always advocated doing "what makes you feel good," whether it's about her tattoos or baggy clothes.

Speaking about it with the Grazia magazine in 2020, the singer-songwriter said she wanted to prove one could feel empowered wearing anything, further saying:

"If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it. If you feel like you look good, you look good."

Billie Eilish got her first tattoo when she was 18

According to Billie Eilish's 202 Vanity Fair interview, she got her first-ever tattoo on January 27, 2020 - a day after she stunned the world by taking five Grammys home - including all the big 4. The songstress had turned 18 over a month ago and got a small "Eilish" written in gothic font inked below her chest, right in the middle.

The picture of the tattoo was first revealed in May 2023 from an Instagram post by one of Eilish's friends, Annabel Zimmer. In the picture, the Lovely singer is seen wearing a bikini top with the tattoo faintly visible below the fabric.

Billie Eilish's second tattoo was that of a dragon on her right thigh, which went all the way up to her abdomen. It was first revealed in Eilish's 2021 Vogue photoshoot in which the singer is seen wearing a corset, revealing the lower half of the tattoo, featuring the dragon's tail.

In 2023, Eilish uploaded a video of herself on Instagram, wearing a crop top that revealed the head of the dragon, ending a little below her belly button.

Billie Eilish's third tattoo - which made its public debut at the No Time to Die premier - was of three intricate fairies on her left hand. In her 2021 Vanity Fair interview, the bad guy singer called it "sweet little guardian angel fairies," and revealed they were inspired by her favorite book from childhood - Fairyopolis by Cicely Mary Barker.

When asked if she was planning to get more tattoos, the 19-year-old revealed:

"I'm not gonna be all tatted up but I do have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel in a good zone with them."

The singer did have some ideas in her mind, which she executed in the following years.

Billie Eilish's most recent tattoo has the name of her upcoming album

Eilish's fourth tattoo - and the first one that year - was revealed in an Instagram post she uploaded on October 19, 2023. It is her biggest tattoo by far, running along the length of her back, and featuring an abstract, geometric design. The meaning behind this tattoo remains unclear as of now.

Then came her fifth and final tattoo, which was first captured publicly in Variety's hitmaker brunch in December 2023. Drawn across her left hip, the tattoo features Hard & Soft in cursive letters.

While fans were left speculating about the meaning of her fifth tattoo back in December, after the revelation of her third studio album - Hit Me Hard and Soft - it has become quite clear.

The album is set to release on May 17, with its accompanying tour kickstarting in September 2024. Billie Eilish will perform across North America, Australia, and the UK on her tour, concluding in July 2025.