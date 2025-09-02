"He looks like his life is hanging by a thread" - Internet reacts to Lil Woody thanking his supporters after getting discharged from the hospital

YSL rapper Lil Woody has shared a message with fans, thanking them for their support after getting discharged from the hospital. The rapper was involved in a motorbike accident that left him with injuries to his neck and shoulders.On September 1, Lil Woody posted a video addressing fans after his discharge. The rapper's injuries on his head were visible in the video, with bandages on the left side. He also wore a surgical mask while speaking.&quot;I just want to thank everybody that prayed for me and they've been supportive. God bless y'all you,&quot; he said.Fans quickly reacted to Lil Woody's video on X, with many showing concern about his well-being. One user wrote:&quot;He looks like his life is hanging by a thread.&quot;Zoro @0xRoronoaZLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He looks like his life is hanging by a threadOther fans showed similar views about the video.CryptoDrizzy.eth @CryptoDrizzy6LINK@SaycheeseDGTL Each video he looks worseGrronk @0xGrronkLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He don't look so goodT Tv @ttvchannel11LINK@SaycheeseDGTL Nah he needs to stay in the hospital until he finally gets healedMeanwhile, some fans shared their best wishes for his recovery.Glo @GlotoshiLINK@SaycheeseDGTL Glad he’s okay 💯Media Dope Dealer @SocialaudiodopeLINK@SaycheeseDGTL Keep playing with your life you’re going to jeopardize yourselfPacifire ❤️‍🔥 @_PacifireLINK@SaycheeseDGTL I hope he doesnt mess this chance upLil Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeman, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, August 31, after a motorbike accident on Peters Street in Atlanta. Clips of the accident went viral online, showing the rapper lying unconscious at the scene. Woody suffered major injuries to his head, neck, and shoulders and was quickly taken to the hospital moments later.Lil Woody shared a video for his fans from the hospital while recovering from his motorbike accidentShortly after being admitted to the hospital, Lil Woody addressed his fans while in recovery, asking them to keep faith in God. In the clip shared online, the rapper said:&quot;No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in your time of pain.&quot;Just hours before the accident on August 31, Woody shared multiple videos on his Instagram stories. One of them featured him flying over Atlanta in a plane, and the other saw him attending church with his nephews. He was also seen partying at a gathering, seemingly hours before the accident took place.Woody's accident's timing has raised controversy among fans, as it came days after he was namedropped in his fellow YSL rapper Young Thug's police interrogation audio. This audio has also disturbed the hip-hop scene in Atlanta.It is worth remembering that Lil Woody was also a key witness in the infamous YSL trial against Young Thug last year. He admitted to providing misleading information to keep himself away from the case and not cooperating with officials during his trial. Thug was eventually released after the trial.This is not the first time Woody has made headlines this year. On June 22, the rapper was arrested by the Atlanta police for alleged reckless driving, including stunt driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and &quot;laying drags&quot; by operating a vehicle in circular motions.The YSL affiliate was detained once again after he was seen performing dangerous stunts with his white car in Atlanta. He took a turn at a red light, breaking traffic regulations. He was detained at the Atlantic City Detention Center before being released on bail on July 3.As of this writing, Woody's reps have not made any statement explaining the rapper's medical condition. However, the rapper confirmed his hospital release himself through the video shared with fans.