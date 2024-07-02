"He looks like the Tyler Perry version"— Fans react as Madame Tussauds reveals new Drake wax statue

Madame Tussauds unveiled Drake's wax figure as part of their New Year's Eve concert collection on July 1.

Drake joins celebrities including Beyoncé, Harry Styles, J Balvin, Anitta, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion. His wax figure is dressed in a gray tee, black and khaki tie-dyed pants, white Air Force 1 sneakers, a khaki shearling "shacket," and silver jewelry.

Trending

However, once the photo of the statue was uploaded on Instagram, fans thought it didn't look anything like Drake. Therefore, they took to the platform to react to the entire thing.

The rapper's wax statue is now receiving funny comments (Image via Instagram / @erzulieoshun1)

The rapper's wax statue is now receiving funny comments (Image via Instagram / @truevibe.youlove / @theonlyjasonlee / @poisoncherry48)

The rapper's wax statue is now receiving funny comments (Image via Instagram / @debiedukess / @_krazis*xikool / @jamaalstl)

Drake is one of the many musicians to get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Drake's new wax statue has been unvealed (Image via Getty)

Drake, who is well-known for his significant contributions to pop culture and music, joined other renowned musicians on the Madame Tussauds New York.

On July 1, the museum authorities announced the rapper's wax statue by posting a video on Instagram providing a detailed and up-close look at the rapper. The Shared Room reported that according to a news statement from the museum-

“The rapper’s pose features his iconic owl hand sign, paying homage to his OVO brand and his unique connection to his fans.”

While announcing the same, the Madame Tussauds' authorities took to their official Instagram page to upload a video with a caption that read-

“Step into the ultimate New Year's Eve concert experience at Madame Tussauds New York! Our newly revamped Music area brings the excitement of Times Square to life every day, featuring your favorite stars from every era.”

Expand Tweet

The caption continued-

“And the star of the show? Drake's newest wax figure has just taken center stage! Don't miss your chance to see him and feel like a star surrounded by music legends.”

The rapper's statue is a part of the grand opening of Madame Tussauds New York's renovated Music section. This renovation is just a portion of a multimillion-dollar project dedicated to paying tribute to legendary musicians and rappers.

This entire thing aims to capture the exhilaration of being in Times Square on New Year's Eve, with confetti-strewn floors, countdown clocks, and celebrity New Year's resolutions. It features both legacy performers and today's top stars.

Additionally, addressing the same, the marketing manager of the New York facility, Eliza Rose, made a statement praising the exhibit's "star" quality around the same time and said-

“Our new Music experience is one of those magical spaces within the museum that guests are immediately drawn to, so we’re confident the reimagined area, which is more immersive than ever, will bring a new level of excitement to the experience. Plus, with so many A-list musicians surrounding you, who wouldn’t feel like a star here?”

However, social media users have reacted humorously to the new wax figure of Drake, stating that it needs improvement. Some have even claimed that it more closely resembles other artists like Bad Bunny or Tyler Perry.

Nevertheless, the Canadian rapper didn’t say anything regarding the entire incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback