What did Baby Tate say about Drake in new freestyle? Rapper's BOA remix lyrics explored

Rapper Baby Tate released her latest freestyle, BOW, which was made over Megan Thee Stallion's BOA beat on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. BOW was reportedly a part of Tate's celebration of Pride Month, and she announced that she would drop a freestyle every Tuesday in June 2024. In the freestyle, the rapper took a shot at Drake and alluded to accusations against him made by Kendrick Lamar.

I like freaky a** n**** but no not like Mr. Graham. Don’t buy Baby Tate on Temu, lot of these [expletive] a scam," Baby Tate rapped.

Drake has been involved in several controversies recently, especially in light of his high-profile beef with Kendrick Lamar. The feud between the rappers led to their releasing multiple diss tracks. While several other musicians and industry giants gave their opinions on the feud, Baby Tate has also seemingly dissed Drizzy in one line of her freestyle track.

In her track, Tate took a dig at Drake, seemingly alluding to p*dophilia accusations against him made by Kendrick Lamar in his diss track Meet the Grahams. However, Drake has denied these accusations, and there has been no proof of the accusations against the rapper at the time of writing this article.

Baby Tate took a dig at Drake in her new freestyle

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Singer-songwriter Dionne Farris' daughter, rapper Baby Tate, announced that she would release a new freestyle every Tuesday in June to celebrate Pride Month. Her first track was released on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and seemingly took a direct aim at Aubrey Drake Graham, aka Drake.

Titled BOW, the track was made over the beats of Megan Thee Stallion's BOA and was lauded by fans in the comments section. Many stated that they loved the wordplay, while others appreciated the beautiful flow of the tune. Some fans also noticed that Baby Tate had seemingly alluded to the accusations of p*dophilia against Drake by Kendrick Lamar.

In his diss track Meet The Grahams, Kendrick Lamar accused Drizzy of multiple things, including p*dophilia and fathering an anonymous 11-year-old girl. However, there has been no proof for these claims, and Drake has also denied them.

In addition, Drake being nominated for several Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on June 5, 2024, didn't help his case either. The 37-year-old was nominated along with other musicians like Usher, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd.

Drake was met with a flood of comments because of the p*dophilia accusations and the irony of being nominated for a Kids Choice Award. Netizens took to social media to mock the rapper, especially after Baby Tate's freestyle was released.

"The KIDS CHOICE AWARDS is the last place drake needs to be," an X user said.

"DRAKE WILL BE AT THE WHAT CHOICE AWARDS???" another user joked.

Drake has consistently denied the accusations of p*dophilia and having fathered an anonymous girl.

As a response to Lamar's Meet the Grahams, Drake released The Heart Part 6, and in the freestyle, he rapped about feeling "disgusted" by the claims.

"I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected/ If I was [expletive] young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested/ I’m way too famous for this [expletive] you just suggested/Only [expletive] with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager," Drake rapped.

What happened between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Cash App)

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar was one of the biggest hip-hop beefs of recent times. Rapper Baby Tate is among the many rappers and musicians who alluded to Drake and Kendrick's war of diss tracks.

Although they have reportedly been feuding for a few years, the latest edition began in October 2023 when rapper J. Cole released a new track, First Person Shooter. In the track, Cole called himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar "the big three" of the hip-hop industry.

Lamar responded to the track in March 2024 with the release of Like That, which had the lines, "The big three? It's just big me." Following this, Drake got involved when DJ Akademiks released a tape where the former was freestyling:

"You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down."

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Following this, both rappers released a series of diss tracks, with Kendrick Lamar releasing freestyles including Euphoria, 6.16 in LA, and Meet the Grahams. Meanwhile, Drizzy posted an AI-assisted number called Taylor Made Freestyle.

However, the latter was taken down after Tupac Shakur threatened to sue Drake for impersonating his voice with AI. Lamar also attacked Drake's rapping skills, racial identity, and alleged use of AI in his diss tracks.

The feud reached its peak when Drake released Family Matters, accusing Lamar of domestic violence. However, Kendrick replied to the track within 20 minutes when he released Meet The Grahams, accusing Drake of alleged pedophilia. The next day, Lamar released Not Like Us. The day after that, Drake followed up with his freestyle, The Heart Part 6, where he denied the accusations.

The feud between the rappers seems to have died down for the time being. However, fans think that it will resume soon, especially with rappers like Baby Tate alluding to the accusations made by both Lamar and Drake.

