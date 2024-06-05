"He has accepted defeat?" — Fans react to Drake deleting Kendrick Lamar diss The Heart Part 6 from Instagram

On June 4, 2024, Drake deleted an Instagram post promoting The Heart Part 6, the final diss track directed towards rapper Kendrick Lamar in the highly-publicized rap battle between the two. The song, released on May 5, saw Drake address the various allegations leveled at him by Lamar, which included allegedly calling the former a pedophile.

On Tuesday, fans noticed the social media post promoting The Heart Part 6 was missing from Drake's Instagram account (@champagnepapi). This led to many speculating that this move was Drake's alleged way of announcing defeat.

Some people started trolling the Canadian rapper for the song, calling it trash that shouldn't have been released in the first place.

"Was better off never releasing it in the first place," tweeted one person.

"Good it was trash," added another.

Others added that this was Drake waving the white flag, knowing that he lost the feud.

"Cause it wasn’t a diss. It was him waving the white flag. Glad it’s all behind us now," one person commented.

"Why drake delete the heart part 6 off his IG. Lmaoooo. Ain’t yall say that was hard? lol," said another.

"He know he lost so badly.. the first mistake was reply Kendrick He should have kept quiet," one person tweeted.

However, some Drizzy fans concluded that he deleted the song promotion from Instagram because he knew he won.

"He only took it down cause he won, my goat," one fan wrote.

Drake's The Heart Part 6 is still available on YouTube

While Drake has seemingly deleted the promotion posts for The Heart Part 6, the song is still available on YouTube, at the time of writing this article. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the song, which borrows its name from Kendrick Lamar's The Heart singles series, saw the Canadian rapper deny K. Dot's accusations of being a pedophile and preying on underage girls. The lyrics included:

"I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/ Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected/ If I was f*cking young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested/ I'm way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested."

He also claimed that his team fed Lamar false information about his alleged 11-year-old daughter, a topic that the latter brought up in his diss track Meet The Grahams.

While The Heart Part 6 is removed from Drake's Instagram page, his other diss track Family Matters is still on his page at the time of this article.

Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar had hip-hop fans in a frenzy as they exchanged back-and-forth diss tracks from March, starting with Lamar taking shots at the Canadian rapper and J. Cole when he appeared for a guest verse in Future and Metro Boomin's Like That.

Following this, Drake dropped two diss tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made, on April 19. According to HiHop DX, he was forced to delete the latter after Tupac's estate sent him a cease-and-desist for using AI to generate the late rapper's voice. The cease and desist letter stated:

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality. Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use."

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly-anticipated diss track titled Euphoria, a nod to the eponymous HBO show executive produced by Drake. He also released a second diss track soon after, titled 6:16 in LA, referencing the Canadian rapper's penchant for time-stamp song titles.

In response to the two songs, Drizzy dropped Family Matter on May 3. Within an hour of Family Matters, Lamar released Meet The Grahams. On May 4, Lamar released Not Like Us, which became an instant hit.

The DJ Mustard-produced song went on to top the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May and still holding at No. 2, this week.