What did Ava Phillippe say about gender? Reese Witherspoon’s daughter revisits past remark as she celebrates Pride Month

On June 1, Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon, celebrated Pride Month on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture with a pride flag and mentioned a 2022 comment she made about gender that was misunderstood. Despite the confusion, she stated she knew what she meant.

In a January 2022 Instagram Q&A, she was asked if she preferred men or women. The model replied at the time:

"I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)"

Ava's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@avaphillippe)

Ava Phillippe wished her haters a Happy Pride Month

The first day of June officially kickstarted Pride Month and Ava Phillippe took to Instagram to welcome the Month with open arms. On Saturday, Ava posted a throwback picture of herself with pink hair waving a pride flag in front of a lake and captioned her post:

"Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said "gender is whatever" in reference to her own s*xuality. Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024. 🌈✨🪩🫶🏻"

The caption was in reference to an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session that Ava had hosted back in January 2022. The very last question she answered at the time, asked the model if she liked "boys or girls".

As mentioned above, at the time Ava replied that she liked "people" and that gender was "whatever". Accompanying the answer she also posted a picture of herself smiling at the camera while sporting some green eye shadow. The story is now a highlight on her Instagram profile titled "ask me!"

Ava's 2022 Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@avaphillippe)

According to Ava, this reply was taken out of context and led to a lot of backlash. As per E! News, just days after her reply, the then-22-year-old released another Instagram story on January 12, 2022, as a "quick reminder".

In response to the alleged social media hate she was receiving, Ava Phillippe wrote in the story:

"I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts. My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love."

This Pride Month, the model wasn't done yet as she posted another picture of herself smiling at the beach with a pair of shades on her Instagram story and had a special Pride Month dedication. The model wrote on her story:

"Happy #PrideMonth to: the haters engaging with my content & making me a lil $ (That’s what I call an ally!)."

Ava Phillippe also jokingly wished a Happy Pride Month to the block button and her "LGBTQ+ community 🫶🏻🌈". Once she was done with her dedications, she wrote:

"Now it’s back to enjoying this beautiful beach…"

"Your beauty exceeds superficial measures"— Ava Phillippe

This is not the first time, Ava Phillippe has directly addressed her social media haters. Back in May, she posted a story on Instagram alongside her dog Benji and wrote that body shaming was "toxic behavior" and requested people not to do that. She also further released a video on TikTok calling out people who body-shamed her.

In the video, which showcased Ava posing in front of the mirror and applying lipstick with the track Just a Girl playing in the background, the model revealed that she had hit a "major milestone as a woman" as she saw two different "strangers" commenting on her body.

Ava and her mother Reese Witherspoon (Image via Instagram/@avaphillippe)

The model revealed that one person said that she was "too fat" and requested her to take Ozempic while another accused her of starving herself and thought that she was "too thin". Ava stated that there was no change in her weight between the period of the two comments.

She also said that it wasn't any business of theirs even if it did. She called their behavior "such bulls**t" and further stated:

"No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with,"

She added:

"But no matter who you are... your beauty exceeds superficial measures."

Ava Phillippe is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and her fellow Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe.