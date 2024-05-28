Who is Abby James Witherspoon? All about Reese Witherspoon's niece as the actress celebrates her high school graduation

Reese Witherspoon is 18-year-old Abby James Witherspoon's aunt. The 48-year-old actress recently expressed her pride in her niece on Monday, May 27, following Abby's high school graduation. She shared several pictures of the duo from Abby's big day and congratulated her as she wrote:

“Tears of joy for my incredible niece @abbyjameswitherspoon!, Congratulations on all the hard work, long hours of studying, the endless hours of test taking and essay writing ... and biggest congrats on being the joyful, kind- hearted, energetic, funny girl we are all so proud of ! Such a proud aunt.”

Abby James Witherspoon is an actress, just like her aunt. She is famously known for roles in movies including Hot Pursuit, Secret Headquarters, and Boys of Summer. She lives in Nashville with her parents and her sister and in an interview with Parade in 2022, she said that after high school, she wished to pursue acting.

Reese Witherspoon's niece Abby made her debut in the industry with Hot Pursuit in 2015

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Resse's older brother John, who has two children, Abby and Draper.

Abby started acting at a young age as she participated in several musicals in middle school, and appeared in school productions. In 2015 at the age of nine, she made her acting debut in Hot Pursuit, which also starred Reese Witherspoon. She had also worked in Michael Pena and Owen Wilson's 2022 movie, Secret Headquarters.

Shedding light on her role in Hot Pursuit, Abby said in an interview with Parade in 2022:

“I was 9 years old. I was so excited. I got to eat donuts for one of my scenes. There was a doctor on set to make sure I didn’t eat too many and get sick. I filmed for one day, it was super quick. But I do remember loving it, every second of it. After that, I just fell I love with acting. There was no turning back.”

In a different interview with Contrast Magazine published in August 2022, Abby said that she "loved to perform" and after her role in Hot Pursuit she "begged" her mom to help her enroll in acting classes. She mentioned that she then began to audition and "submitted close to 200 auditions."

In the same interview, she said that her favorite activities include cheerleading, hiking, baking with her sister, attending Broadway shows and concerts, and spending quality time with her friends.

She is known for her roles in the web TV show I Would Have Kissed You and the 2018 Lifetime Christmas film Every Other Holiday. She also starred in A Unicorn for Christmas alongside Lane Davies and Charlene Tilton.

Reese Witherspoon and her bond with Abby

Reese Witherspoon recently penned a message for her niece on Instagram as she graduated from high school. On Monday, May 27, the actress posted a collection of pictures online, which featured the 18-year-old in a floor-length white dress while the You're Cordially Invited star donned a dress with a floral print.

She also shared a video with black and white pictures of the duo and wrote:

"So long high school! Hello college."

Reese Witherspoon has often given her niece guidance and tips related to the industry. In an interview with Parade in 2022, the youngster was asked what advice her aunt had given her, and she said:

"She’s been super helpful. She told me to always know your lines, be ready for your first day on the set, and always know the names of everyone working on set. Be super-kind to everyone and be professional. Realize that your job is important, whatever it is, and be prepared."

Resse Witherspoon's niece most recently took on a role in the 2024 movie Boys of Summer starring Mel Gibson.