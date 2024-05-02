"He's a billion-dollar baby" — Chrisean Rock claps back at comments about her son having health problems 

Chrisean Rock has addressed rumors and speculations about the health of her son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

During an Instagram Live stream on April 28, she spoke out against online claims that her child has health problems, including blindness or being mentally challenged. She fiercely denied these rumors, stating that her son is healthy and that such speculations are unfounded.

"Y’all gon’ be looking real stupid. He’s straight. He’s a billion-dollar baby, so stay tuned. No, he’s not blind. No he’s not ***** retarded. "

This all started with an Instagram video wherein Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. was reportedly not blinking.

Chrisean Rock openly responds to rumors about her son's health

Chrisean continued to respond to various claims about her son's health. In another video, she emphasized that her baby is healthy, having been blessed from head to toe. She reiterated—

"My baby’s blessed from his head to his toes. Y’all forgot when he got dedicated on the seventh day?"

She also addressed comments about symptoms of fetal alcohol syndrome. Chrisean stated—

"My baby is healthy. They would have told me if he had symptoms."

She denounced the rumors that her son's condition was a result of her drinking and smoking during pregnancy.

Furthermore, she dismissed concerns raised by online critics about her son's appearance and behavior, emphasizing that she’s not interested in their opinions.

"All the glory to God, bro," she said, rebuking critics.

She remained steadfast in her defense, asserting

"I rebuke everything y’all say about my child."

Amidst these ongoing rumors, Chrisean Rock has made it clear that her son's well-being is a priority, and she will continue to stand by him despite the noise from online critics.

This all began when Fans started commenting on Chrisean Rock's baby following the release of a video she shared on her Instagram. In the video, Chrisean is seen at a restaurant, dining with her son. Fans immediately noticed that the baby didn't blink during the video, prompting speculations about the child's health.

This led to a wave of comments, with some suggesting that the child might be blind or have developmental issues.

The situation was further fueled by the child's physical appearance. Some online users began to speculate that Chrisean Jr. allegedly displayed traits associated with fetal alcohol syndrome. They pointed out features such as folds at the corners of his eyes, a "drop nose," an open mouth, and low-set ears as indicative of this condition.

These comments were further inflamed by allegations that Chrisean had smoked and drank during her pregnancy, causing more speculation that her son's health had been impacted by her lifestyle choices.

Chrisean Rock addressed the comments, speaking that these alleged rumors do not affect her. She said—

"All y’all gon’ see is him proving you n*as wrong. And that’s all that matters … I really don’t give two fks, for real. But I’m not even addressing nothing because I don’t give a f**k," she retorted.

She explained about her child's well-being and further expressed her disregard for the criticisms and said—

"But it’s cool though. It is real cool how y’all just, that’s all wanna sit up and talk about. That’s fine."

About Chrisean Rock's first child Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr.

Chrisean Rock welcomed her first child with Blueface in September 2023. He was born following an announcement of Rock's pregnancy earlier that year in May.

After initial speculation regarding the paternity of Chrisean Rock's baby, Blueface confirmed he is the father through a DNA test. This revelation was featured on their reality show, Crazy In Love, in an episode aired on August 27, 2023. The segment showed Blueface initially confused by the language in the results, but it was clarified that he is indeed the biological father of the child.

During her pregnancy, Chrisean Rock openly shared her journey on social media, including her fear of becoming a mother and overcoming relationship challenges with Blueface.

Blueface later congratulated Rock on their child. On the child's Instagram account, Blueface could be seen napping peacefully with his son.