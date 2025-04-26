"He's choking the s**t out of me" — Rapper Lord Jamar claims his friend saw Shannon Sharpe's tape and why matter might go to prison

Rapper Lord Jamar recently claimed that one of his friends has allegedly seen a tape of Shannon Sharpe that might send him to prison. The tape is reportedly tied to a lawsuit filed by a woman against Sharpe on April 20, 2025.
Speaking to The Art of Dialogue on Saturday, April 26, Jamar discussed the tape, stating that things are not looking good right now for Sharpe. He continued:
“I’m hearing that there’s a tape that’s out there. Now I haven’t seen this tape. But someone that I know says they have seen this tape. They said, and in this tape apparently, he is choking this girl and railing her from the back. You know what I mean? And I don’t mean, I don’t think it was from the back in the kitty cat.”
Jamar alleged that Shannon Sharpe was possibly hitting the victim and commented on Sharpe’s legal issue, saying that everyone looks for an opportunity nowadays and can “kick you while you are down.”
Initially, Jamar claimed in the video that the alleged victim was from OnlyFans, implying she was “paid to please.” He then speculated about the alleged backstory behind Shannon Sharpe's tape, stating:
“She probably saw something when he offered that ten, she was like, that was probably a tell like ‘I could get 50 off this motherf**ker if I just bring this s**t out into the public. F**k get 10, let me go for the 50.’ You know what I mean? ‘I got this on tape, I could just show the part of the tape of when he's choking the s**t out of me.’ You know what I mean?”
Although the name of the woman who filed the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe remains unknown, the podcast host has been accused of s*xually assaulting her. The lawsuit also alleged that Sharpe used his power to have control over women and manipulate them at the same time, as per NBC News.
The outlet reported on April 22, 2025, that Shannon demanded the release of the complete s*x tape in a video posted on X, saying that the tape was allegedly expected to be used in the case as part of making him look guilty.
Accusations of s*xual assault emerge in another lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe
As reported by People magazine on April 25, 2025, a woman named Michele Evans filed a lawsuit against Sharpe around two years ago on charges of defamation. However, Michele has now also accused Shannon of s*xual assault in the same lawsuit.
People magazine obtained the legal documents associated with the case, which alleged that Michele Evans and Shannon Sharpe were romantically involved until 2010. The documents claimed that Sharpe reportedly pressured Michele to get intimate with him. When Michele refused, a dispute arose between the duo over Shannon’s alleged infidelity.
The court documents further alleged that Shannon forced Evans to have oral s*x and that he intended to put Michele in a condition where “no other man” would want to be with her. The lawsuit reportedly stated:
“He levied threats of ruin, declaring that any attempt on my part to disclose his transgressions would be met with a comprehensive campaign to ‘use everyone I know to destroy you.’”
Meanwhile, as reported by Page Six, Shannon Sharpe’s spokesperson responded to the allegations, describing them as “ridiculous” and adding that Sharpe has not been in contact with Michele for a long time.