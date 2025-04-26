"He's choking the s**t out of me" — Rapper Lord Jamar claims his friend saw Shannon Sharpe's tape and why matter might go to prison

Rapper Lord Jamar recently claimed that one of his friends has allegedly seen a tape of Shannon Sharpe that might send him to prison. The tape is reportedly tied to a lawsuit filed by a woman against Sharpe on April 20, 2025.

Ad

Speaking to The Art of Dialogue on Saturday, April 26, Jamar discussed the tape, stating that things are not looking good right now for Sharpe. He continued:

“I’m hearing that there’s a tape that’s out there. Now I haven’t seen this tape. But someone that I know says they have seen this tape. They said, and in this tape apparently, he is choking this girl and railing her from the back. You know what I mean? And I don’t mean, I don’t think it was from the back in the kitty cat.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jamar alleged that Shannon Sharpe was possibly hitting the victim and commented on Sharpe’s legal issue, saying that everyone looks for an opportunity nowadays and can “kick you while you are down.”

Initially, Jamar claimed in the video that the alleged victim was from OnlyFans, implying she was “paid to please.” He then speculated about the alleged backstory behind Shannon Sharpe's tape, stating:

“She probably saw something when he offered that ten, she was like, that was probably a tell like ‘I could get 50 off this motherf**ker if I just bring this s**t out into the public. F**k get 10, let me go for the 50.’ You know what I mean? ‘I got this on tape, I could just show the part of the tape of when he's choking the s**t out of me.’ You know what I mean?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the name of the woman who filed the lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe remains unknown, the podcast host has been accused of s*xually assaulting her. The lawsuit also alleged that Sharpe used his power to have control over women and manipulate them at the same time, as per NBC News.

The outlet reported on April 22, 2025, that Shannon demanded the release of the complete s*x tape in a video posted on X, saying that the tape was allegedly expected to be used in the case as part of making him look guilty.

Ad

Accusations of s*xual assault emerge in another lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe

As reported by People magazine on April 25, 2025, a woman named Michele Evans filed a lawsuit against Sharpe around two years ago on charges of defamation. However, Michele has now also accused Shannon of s*xual assault in the same lawsuit.

People magazine obtained the legal documents associated with the case, which alleged that Michele Evans and Shannon Sharpe were romantically involved until 2010. The documents claimed that Sharpe reportedly pressured Michele to get intimate with him. When Michele refused, a dispute arose between the duo over Shannon’s alleged infidelity.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The court documents further alleged that Shannon forced Evans to have oral s*x and that he intended to put Michele in a condition where “no other man” would want to be with her. The lawsuit reportedly stated:

“He levied threats of ruin, declaring that any attempt on my part to disclose his transgressions would be met with a comprehensive campaign to ‘use everyone I know to destroy you.’”

Meanwhile, as reported by Page Six, Shannon Sharpe’s spokesperson responded to the allegations, describing them as “ridiculous” and adding that Sharpe has not been in contact with Michele for a long time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More