"He’s crying for help" — Netizens react to Diddy's son Quincy Brown wearing clown makeup and hat in birthday video

Quincy Brown, rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, sparked concern online after he posted a video wishing himself a happy birthday in clown makeup and a hat on June 5, 2024. The 33-year-old actor was born on June 4, 1991, to parents Kim Porter and Al B Sure! and was adopted by Diddy when he began dating Porter in the 1990s.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to upload a carousel of him in clown makeup, followed by a video of him singing:

“Happy birthday / happy birthday / happy, happy, happy, happy, happy, happy birthday. I’m wishing me a happy birthday / Wishing myself a happy birthday / ’cause it’s my birthday.”

The video, which had over 49K likes at the time of this article, was filled with people commenting in confusion and concern, with one person writing that the clip was a cry for help.

A comment under Quincy Brown's birthday video (Comment via @ zoquiermz/Instagram)

Some comments criticized the actor for being "cringy" and "corny" at his age, wondering who the video was meant for.

"You to fine to be cringy…" wrote someone.

"Quincy … what in the actual f*ck is this," added another.

"Who is the target audience? Asking for a friend…." commented a third.

"This sh*t is so corny. Sorry," said another.

However, others were supportive of Quincy Brown, accusing the comments section of being mean and unkind.

"People are so mean in these comments. Very unnecessarily unkind," commented a person.

"Making a birthday song is genius," added another.

"Would it hurt y’all to just say Happy Birthday dang! He’s probably already going through enough," wrote a third person.

Following the video, Quincy Brown also posted a throwback picture of him as a child in clown makeup, which many inferred inspired him to release his new birthday video.

Disclaimer: The following article contains mentions of s*x trafficking, r*pe, physical abuse and s*xual harassment which may be triggering for some. Readers' discretion is adviced.

Quincy Brown had deleted all posts from his Instagram page after the various s*xual assault allegations against Diddy came to light. Currently, only the three posts related to his birthday remain on his profile.

Quincy Brown's birth father urged his son to "come home" following Diddy's home raids

On March 25, 2024, Department of Homeland Security agents conducted separate raids at Diddy's multi-million-dollar mansions in Los Angeles and Miami due to a federal case involving s*x trafficking allegations against the rapper.

This came after Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued the rapper for r*pe and a decadelong pattern of abuse in November 2023.

After news of the raid became public, Quincy Brown's birth father, Al B Sure!, urged his son to come home in an Instagram post. The record producer posted an old picture with Brown with the caption:

"#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological."

According to People Magazine, Quincy Brown saw Diddy as his father, praising him for always supporting him after his birth father allegedly abandoned him. In an open letter to GlobalGrind.com in 2018, Brown wrote:

“Sean Combs, also known as ‘Diddy,’ has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember. He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today, and I will always try to live up to his expectations.”

In a 2023 interview with People Magazine, Quincy Brown added that he learned to multitask after watching Diddy in the music industry ever since he was a child. Brown was a toddler when Kim Porter and Diddy started dating in the 1990s.

Diddy is the father of seven children and had four kids with Kim Porter, including Quincy Brown. The pair broke up in 2007, and Porter reportedly died of pneumonia in 2018.

Diddy now has seven lawsuits leveled against him, accusing him of r*pe, s*xual harassment, and physical abuse, including Ventura's November case that was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum that same month.

On May 17, 2024, CNN exclusively released a security tape from 2016 that graphically depicted Diddy physically abusing Cassie Ventura in the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office claimed that they were "unable" to charge Diddy as the video was filmed "beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

