"HELLO FROM THE PARKINGLOOOOOOOTTTTT" — Internet reacts to Adele charging $4k for Las Vegas concerts

As the end of Adele's two-year residency at Los Angeles' Caesars Palace Colosseum nears, the prices for her remaining concert shows have seen a surge, leaving several fans shocked. According to SeatGeek's website, the average price of the singer's show tickets is $4849, starting at $2828.

Subsequently, netizens have taken to X to express their shock and disappointment at the surging ticket prices.

"Adele tickets is $4k??? HELLO FROM THE PARKINGLOOOOOOOTTTTT," one X user posted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some netizens expressed anger at the high prices despite the residency being ongoing for almost two years, while others hoped the booking websites were wrong about the information.

"Can someone explain to me like I’m 5 why these Adele tickets are still this f**king high and she’s been doing this residency since 2022??????!!!!!!! There are no tickets under $3000 and I’m genuinely confused," commented an X user.

"Really hoping seatgeek is somehow wrong about this bc this is insane," wrote a second one.

"Adele tickets $4K DOLLARS ??? baby hello from the other side," replied a third user.

Other netizens seemed to reciprocate the same sentiments regarding the high ticket prices.

"I gave up when I first saw the prices. Sh*t is ridiculous. I understand the first year but come on," posted a netizen.

"'As low as $2828' YWDYM THAT’S THE *LOWEST* PRICE FOR ADELE TICKETS????" commented another netizen.

"4k???? She better be singing to me directly AND bringing me on stage," remarked a user.

The 36-year-old had eight shows in November, out of which six dates have already passed, with the remaining upcoming shows being held on November 22 and 23.

Adele announced taking a break from music in September

In addition to Adele's residency coming to an end, another factor that influenced the surge in her shows' ticket prices was her hiatus announcement.

The Hello singer was in Munich for a concert in September 2024, where she announced that she was going to take a break from the spotlight "for an incredibly long time," as per a People's report dated September 3.

The 36-year-old also reiterated that she has no current plans for an upcoming album, with her most recent work being her fourth studio album 30, released in 2021, which peaked atop Billboard 200 album chart.

She also won a Brit Award for the album, making her the only solo artist in history to have won the British Album of the Year award three times.

Up until September 2024, the tickets to the singer's weekend shows were priced within a range of $700 to $900. Meanwhile, at the beginning of 2024, tickets were available at prices as low as $400 to $500.

The hike in the ticket prices comes after the Weekends With Adele show witnessed multiple extensions. According to Business Insider, the series was initially going to run for 32 shows until March 2023 but is now close to completing 100 shows, as it concludes later this month.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first break from music that the 36-year-old has taken in her career. Before the release of her fourth album, 30, Adele had stayed away from the spotlight for over 5 years, creating no new musical work and being in headlines only for her weight loss.

While announcing the release of 30 in an Instagram post in October 2021, the singer wrote:

"I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it [the album] nearly 3 years ago... I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones... I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life."

Additionally, before the release of her third studio album, 25, the Hometown Glory singer took a four-year-long hiatus to raise her son, Angelo, who is now 11. Her sophomore album, 21, which was released before the hiatus, in 2011, had won the the singer six Grammy awards.

Adele's two-hour-long weekend shows at Caesars Palace's Colosseum feature setlists with over 20 songs, including Rolling in the Deep, Rumor Has It, Set Fire to the Rain, Love in the Dark, When We Were Young, Chasing Pavements, and Easy On Me.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback