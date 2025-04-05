"Help this looks more of a James Charles": Internet reacts to Dua Lipa's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin

A new wax figure of Dua Lipa was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on April 4, 2025. The singer's statue is portrayed wearing a golden outfit with embedded jewels.

The figure's outfit emulates the catsuit she wore during her Future Nostalgia tour in 2022. According to the Madame Tussauds official website, the figure was created after taking over 250 measurements and numerous photos of Dua Lipa.

Fans took to X to react to Dua Lipa's wax figure, with many believing it did not resemble the singer. One X user wrote:

"Help this looks more of a James Charles than a Dua Lipa."

"Chile that’s Mickey Madison….," a netizen joked.

"Looks like a distant cousin," another chimed in.

"That’s not dua lipa that’s dua loophole," one user quipped.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the Madame Tussauds figure:

"Helppp why does this look like Ava Max with black hair," a fan questioned.

"I mean it’s not terrible if you look at it from a distance and squint your eyes a bit," one X user remarked.

"When i order Dua lipa on Amazon and then I open the package," another person joked.

On the other hand, some netizens thought the figure to be realistic.

"This is a wax figure?! looks soo real wth," an X user commented.

"The realest wax figure i ever saw," another wrote.

Dua Lipa wraps up first leg of her Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa (Image via Getty)

Dua Lipa wrapped up the first leg of her ongoing Radical Optimism tour on April 4 after conducting 10 shows spanning three weeks. The singer's tour began on March 17, 2025, covering multiple venues across Australia and New Zealand.

Taking to her social media on Friday, April 4, the songstress thanked her crew and fans for making the first leg of her Radical Optimism tour a success. She wrote:

"And that's a wrap on the first leg of the #RadicalOptimismtour !!! 3 weeks away, 10 unbelievable, unforgettable nights! Loved every moment with youuuu AUS/NZ. Thank you for your love and energy!!! What a way to kick off our year around the world!!!"

Further in her post, Dua thanked a multitude of people for their contributions, including Kita Alexander, who was a support act and special guest for the pop star during the leg. She also mentioned Neil Finn for joining her on the final night of the first leg to perform Don't Dream It's Over.

Dua also mentioned other singers who made special appearances during the tour, including Vance Joy, Troye Sivan, Angus Stone, and Tame Impala. She continued:

"Thank you to my wonderful friends for coming out to join me on stage over the past few weeks... making every night so unique and special. A massive massive thank you to my incredible team who work so bloody hard around the clock / around the world and make it look so damn easy! I love you and i'm so grateful for you!!!"

The New Rules singer will next kick off the second leg of her Radical Optimism tour in Europe, where she is set to cover venues across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium. The shows will reportedly take place between May and June 2025.

Further, Dua has also announced the Latin American leg of her tour, with shows across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. As per RTT News on April 4, the leg will include eight shows and begin on November 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The final two shows will be held in Mexico City on December 1 and 2.

The Radical Optimism tour is aimed at promoting Dua's third studio album of the same name, which was released on May 3, 2024. The album marked her first record since 2020's Future Nostalgia.

