"Her mom and dad weren't doing dancing school lessons"— Abby Lee Miller takes a dig at Taylor Swift's "difficult to watch" dancing skills

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller isn't a fan of Taylor Swift's dancing and even called the pop star's dance movies "difficult to watch." Miller didn't mince words when she criticized Swift's dancing during an appearance on Page Six's Virtual Reality-Tea podcast on Friday, March 7, 2025. Miller guessed that the reason behind the pop star's alleged lack of coordination was not spending time in a dance studio when she was a kid, saying:

Ad

"Her mom and dad weren't doing the dancing school lessons. When she was a little girl, that wasn't important."

According to Miller, Taylor Swift must have spent her childhood "hunched over that guitar" while she was writing and creating music. Without those dance lessons, it made Swift's dancing "difficult to watch," as Abby Lee Miller opined. She said on the podcast that she couldn't focus on Swift's choreography because she claimed that the pop star couldn't follow it correctly.

Ad

Trending

"You're trying to judge the choreography, but you're looking at her not doing it correctly, being a bit behind, turning in her feet, all that. So it's hard to judge what the choreography was, right? I think it's smarter now. But yeah, I found it very difficult to watch."

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Abby Lee Miller thinks Taylor Swift's new choreographer has made a lot of difference

Expand Tweet

Ad

Abby Lee Miller criticizing Taylor Swift's dancing on the Virtual Reality-Tea podcast on Friday wasn't the first time that she aired her dislike of Swift's dance abilities. Back in December 2023, she called the pop star "pigeon-toed" on her podcast Leave it on the Dance Floor. Miller even went on to say that Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, "is a much better dancer" than the pop star. She said:

"I think she does probably think she should have danced as a kid."

Ad

According to Miller, it's "too late" for Swift to fix her feet and get better at dancing, but she also acknowledged that it's probably not the pop star's "top priority."

That said, hiring a new choreographer, per Abby Lee Miller, has made a lot of difference for Taylor Swift. Her "it's smarter now" comment in the Virtual Reality-Tea podcast was because Taylor Swift has changed choreographers. Miller further said that the one she has now is "intelligent" when it comes to creating choreography that could camouflage Swift's alleged lack of coordination.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Miller was critical of the pop star's dancing, she praised The Tortured Poets Department singer's new "genius" choreographer, Mandy Moore. She said:

"So, I think that Mandy Moore, who is a genius, she was so much more intelligent to have Taylor kind of stand and do her own thing and let the other dancers be working in couples or trios and this or that around her—rather than a whole big group of dancers and Taylor doing the same choreography."

Ad

Mandy Moore worked with Dancing with the Stars from season 20 to 25 and was even a guest judge in the competition during season 24. She worked with Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour performances and had plenty of praise for the singer's work ethic and dedication during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2023.

As for Abby Lee Miller, she founded a dance company in LA, appeared in Dance Moms from 2011 to 2019, and helped launch careers for JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback