“Her voice just hits different” — Netizens react to Lorde announcing a third single from her upcoming album

On Tuesday, June 17, Lorde posted a new Instagram reel showing herself relaxing on a grassy lawn, eating fruit and enjoying the sunlight. She wore headphones, with her new song Man of the Year playing in the background.

Announcing the arrival of a new song from her upcoming album this week in its caption, the Perfect Places singer wrote,

"Virgin in ten days another song in a few"

The next song, the title of which remains a mystery, comes as her album's third single, following the release of What Was That in April and Man of the Year in May 2025, respectively.

The news of Virgin's third single was shared by @PopBase on X on Wednesday, June 18, and has since gone viral, receiving over 228K views and 5.9K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

SOONMOURCE🔺(Locked In arc) @soonmource LINK Her voice just hits different. This one’s gonna be special fr!!

Some users appeared excited for the new single, while others commended her choice of the album's title.

"Can't wait to hear the new Lorde single! Excited to see what she's been working on" - commented an X user.

"So brave to name an album Virgin in 2025, truly breaking boundaries no one was guarding anymore" - added another one.

"if this one hits like the last two, we’re in our pure heroine era reborn" - wrote a third user.

"coming for another bubbling under" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, yet others speculated if the album would make them question their existence, like most of Lorde's other songs.

"Lorde about to drop something that makes us question our existence, delete our socials, and stare at the ceiling at 2AM." - replied a fifth user.

"if it hits like “Melodrama,” pop girls better gear up" - added a sixth one.

"Can’t wait to hear what Lorde’s got for us next! ‘Virgin’ is already sounding iconic!" - commented a seventh netizen.

Lorde spoke about the inspiration behind Man of the Year in a GQ interview

The announcement of Lorde's next single from her Virgin album comes weeks after she dropped Man of the Year. In a GQ interview (published on the same date), the Supercut singer revealed to the media outlet that she was inspired to write the song two years ago while attending GQ's Men of the Year event in LA (in November 2023).

The honorees in the 2023 event included Tom Ford, Travis Scott, Jacob Elordi, and Kim Kardashian. Opening up about how the party triggered new feelings in her, the Fallen Fruit singer said,

"It was funny, I had been feeling this expansiveness of gender happening for a while, and this was my first event that I’d been to in a while, and I wore a kind of ‘hot girl’ dress, and I felt so not like myself."

She continued,

"And it was a really cool marker, especially being at this event that was celebrating all these cool guys, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m one of those guys, like, sometimes, when I wanna be. And I was like, ‘Whoa, I don’t think the hot-girl dress is the right device for this moment'."

Lorde's Virgin is coming out next week, on June 27, 2025.

