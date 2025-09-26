How did Billie Eilish react to brother Finneas’ engagement to Claudia Sulewski?

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski are engaged, and the former's sister, Billie Eilish, shared her joyful reaction to the couple's announcement. After the couple shared their engagement news in a joint post on Instagram on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Eilish reshared the post on her Instagram Stories. She added one crying emoji and two red heart emojis.The said post included a set of photos from the picturesque sunset proposal and a close-up look at Sulewski's cushion-cut diamond ring. But besides reposting the engagement announcement, Billie Eilish also shared a subsequent Instagram Story of a screenshot of a FaceTime call she had with her brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law.In the slightly blurry snap, Claudia Sulewski can be seen showing off her new engagement ring to the camera with a huge smile. Meanwhile, the pop star can be seen reacting to the news with a gasp. She also added three heart hands emojis to the post.Finneas and Claudia Sulewski have been together since 2018 after meeting each other on a dating app. The latter recently directed the music video for Finneas' 2001, which also starred Kate Hudson. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is currently in the middle of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.Billie Eilish is returning to the US for her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The TourAfter finishing the world tour for her Hit Me Hard and Soft album, hitting Australia, Europe, the UK, Ireland, and Japan, Billie Eilish is returning to the US for the second American leg of the tour. It will be a six-week run for the hitmaker starting the second week of October, with 11 cities on the schedule, and back-to-back shows in some of them.Billie Eilish Performs at The O2 (Image via Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)She announced the dates back in May, with the second part of her American tour kicking off on October 9 in Miami, Florida. She also shared the new selection of opening acts for her upcoming US concerts on her Instagram Stories, per The News. Young Miko, Canadian indie band Men I Trust, Tom Odell, and singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus will be joining Eilish in different stops.Here's the list of her upcoming shows in the US, plus the openers for every show.October 9, 11, 12: Miami, Florida - Tom OdellOctober 14: Orlando, Florida - Tom OdellOctober 16, 17: Raleigh, North Carolina - Young MikoOctober 19, 20: Charlotte, North Carolina - Young MikoOctober 23: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Young MikoOctober 25, 26: Los Island, New York - Young MikoNovember 7, 8: New Orleans, Los Angeles - Men I TrustNovember 10, 11: Tulsa, Oklahoma - Men I TrustNovember 13, 24: Austin, Texas - Men I TrustNovember 18, 19: Phoenix, Arizona - Lucy DacusNovember 22, 23: San Francisco, California - Lucy DacusBillie Eilish previously toured the US in the fall of last year, completing 36 shows, before heading overseas. At the time, her openers included the Marias, Asnikko, Alex &amp; Nat Wolff, and Towa Bird.Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite musical artists as the year progresses.