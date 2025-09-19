  • home icon
  • Music
  • Ed Sheeran’s 2026 ‘LOOP’ tour: Dates, presale, and how to buy

Ed Sheeran’s 2026 ‘LOOP’ tour: Dates, presale, and how to buy

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 19, 2025 01:43 GMT
TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran US tour details (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran announced that he's "coming back to North America" for his LOOP tour next summer, shortly after releasing new music. The singer released his latest album, Play, a 13-track project, on September 12, 2025. While Sheeran will be traveling across Europe, New Zealand, and Australia from December 2025 to February 2026, he has also set the date for when he returns to the US.

Ad

Per Ed Sheeran's website, his LOOP Tour in the US will kick off on June 13, 2026, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. On his Instagram on Thursday, September 18, Ed Sheeran announced the North American leg of his LOOP tour. Alongside a video of him running set on a mash-up of some of his hits, the singer-songwriter wrote:

"Coming back to North America for the Loop tour. New stage, new setlist, new tricks."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He added that he loves touring the US, how he always felt so much love in the US since his first gig in LA and Toronto in 2010, and that he couldn't wait to be back.

Read more: Internet reacts as Ed Sheeran replaces his Spotify artist photo with Rupert Grint

More to know about Ed Sheeran's 2026 LOOP tour in the US

Ed Sheeran's LOOP tour will be a 26-date run from June 13, 2026, to November 7, 2026, which will see him visiting cities like Glendale, Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, and more. Some of these cities, like Toronto, East Rutherford, and Hollywood, will get two concert dates at the same stadium.

Ad

Presale for tickets on the US tour starts on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 am local venue time. Amex presale will also be available on the same date at 12:00 pm local venue time. Meanwhile, the general on-sale for tickets at all US locations will be next Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran&#039;s Play (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)
TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Here is the complete list of Ed Sheeran's 2026 North American LOOP tour:

Ad
  • June 13: Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
  • June 20: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
  • June 25: Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • June 27: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
  • July 4: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
  • July 18: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
  • July 21: San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
  • July 25: Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium
  • Aug. 1: Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
  • Aug. 8: Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
  • Aug. 15: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Aug. 21: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
  • Aug. 22: Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
  • Aug. 29: Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
  • Sept. 4: East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
  • Sept. 5: East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
  • Sept. 19: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
  • Sept. 25: Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
  • Sept. 26: Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
  • Oct. 3: Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Oct. 10: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Oct. 17: Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
  • Oct. 24: Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
  • Oct. 29: Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Oct. 30: Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Nov. 7: Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
Ad

The ticket prices for the LOOP tour in the US are not available yet, but once the tickets are available, they can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Ed Sheeran's latest album, Play, is now available on all music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications