Ed Sheeran’s 2026 ‘LOOP’ tour: Dates, presale, and how to buy

Ed Sheeran announced that he's &quot;coming back to North America&quot; for his LOOP tour next summer, shortly after releasing new music. The singer released his latest album, Play, a 13-track project, on September 12, 2025. While Sheeran will be traveling across Europe, New Zealand, and Australia from December 2025 to February 2026, he has also set the date for when he returns to the US.Per Ed Sheeran's website, his LOOP Tour in the US will kick off on June 13, 2026, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. On his Instagram on Thursday, September 18, Ed Sheeran announced the North American leg of his LOOP tour. Alongside a video of him running set on a mash-up of some of his hits, the singer-songwriter wrote:&quot;Coming back to North America for the Loop tour. New stage, new setlist, new tricks.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe added that he loves touring the US, how he always felt so much love in the US since his first gig in LA and Toronto in 2010, and that he couldn't wait to be back.Read more: Internet reacts as Ed Sheeran replaces his Spotify artist photo with Rupert GrintMore to know about Ed Sheeran's 2026 LOOP tour in the USEd Sheeran's LOOP tour will be a 26-date run from June 13, 2026, to November 7, 2026, which will see him visiting cities like Glendale, Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago, and more. Some of these cities, like Toronto, East Rutherford, and Hollywood, will get two concert dates at the same stadium.Presale for tickets on the US tour starts on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 am local venue time. Amex presale will also be available on the same date at 12:00 pm local venue time. Meanwhile, the general on-sale for tickets at all US locations will be next Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)Here is the complete list of Ed Sheeran's 2026 North American LOOP tour:June 13: Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm StadiumJune 20: Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan StadiumJune 25: Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance AmphitheaterJune 27: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier FieldJuly 4: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile HighJuly 18: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant StadiumJuly 21: San Diego, Calif. @ Petco ParkJuly 25: Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's StadiumAug. 1: Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen FieldAug. 8: Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi StadiumAug. 15: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank StadiumAug. 21: Toronto, ON @ Rogers CentreAug. 22: Toronto, ON @ Rogers CentreAug. 29: Detroit, Mich. @ Ford FieldSept. 4: East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife StadiumSept. 5: East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife StadiumSept. 19: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial FieldSept. 25: Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette StadiumSept. 26: Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette StadiumOct. 3: Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz StadiumOct. 10: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil StadiumOct. 17: Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America StadiumOct. 24: Arlington, Texas @ AT&amp;T StadiumOct. 29: Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; CasinoOct. 30: Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; CasinoNov. 7: Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James StadiumThe ticket prices for the LOOP tour in the US are not available yet, but once the tickets are available, they can be purchased via Ticketmaster.Ed Sheeran's latest album, Play, is now available on all music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.