Spanish singer-composer Enric Hernáez dies at 68: A look at his life and legacy

Barcelona singer-songwriter Enric Hernáez passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after complications from an aneurysm. ARA and Enderrock magazine confirmed the news of the 68-year-old singer's death.

Hernáez is best known for his music and his authorship of dozens of works in Catalan. The Spanish music industry now mourns one of the '80s generation of singer-songwriters with the news of his passing. Fellow Spanish singer-songwriter Alfred García shared a tribute on X following the news of the latter's death.

Alongside a series of photos García had taken during his time at the studio with Hernáez in August 2014, he wrote (as translated by Google Translate):

"My beloved Enric Hernàez, one of my most cherished teachers, has passed away. He, together with my uncle David Castillo, opened the doors to Dylan (with his fabulous adaptations in Catalan) during some composition sessions in my adolescence at @tallerdemusics."

Enric Hernàez (Image via Enric Hernàez Rovira/ Facebook)

He also recalled the late singer-songwriter's music that he would remember the most, including his "sweet 'Carta'" and the song he dedicated to his daughter, Cançó per a Helena.

A look at Enric Hernáez's life, music, and legacy

Born in Barcelona on May 20, 1957, Enric Hernáez developed a decades-long career as a singer and songwriter. He had a commitment to the Catalan language. He debuted in the music scene alongside Spanish composer Miki Espuma in 1972. They founded the duo called Somni, but his solo career didn't start until the 1980s after releasing singles like Carme and T'he sorprès a mitja veu.

While he was initially associated with the nova cançó, an artistic movement promoting Catalan music that emerged in the late 1960s, Enric Hernáez ventured into other musical styles. A visit to Brazil, per Enderrock, significantly changed how he made his music. His first full-length album in 1984, Una foguera de Sant Joan en ple gener, manifested that change.

Enric Hernàez (Image via Enric Hernàez Rovira/ Facebook)

Hernáez later evolved towards various styles. He ventured into rock, pop, jazz, and bossa nova. He released another album the following year, La tardor a Pekín. Releasing his version of Palau i Fabre's Ombra d'Anna kicked off his distinctive music aesthetic.

The albums 7 PM and Gente, released in 1986 and 1987, respectively, and the Spanish album Arigató in 1988, were part of his transitional stage. However, he returned and remained active in the Catalan song circuit in the 1990s. He returned to his roots and released several albums, such as Llunes del Passeig de Gràcia and Enric Hernàez i el Lotus Blau.

Besides his own music career, Enric Hernáez also participated in various soundtracks and was part of Toni Mora's Cucarachas!. He was also in other collective albums like the tribute to Neil Young in 1996, Com un huracà.

Three decades after he burst into the Spanish music scene with his first solo album, Enric Hernáez celebrated the milestone in 2010. He released his anthological work, 360 llunes. He had a live performance at the BarnaSants Festival for it. His anniversary album's presentation received the BarnaSants Award the following year for the festival's best concerts.

Enric Hernáez's latest album, 10 cançons, was released in 2022, which was a collaboration with Uruguayan musicians Mario Maeso and Álvaro Pérez.

