"The cover is clearly made with AI"— Internet reacts to the cover of Sailorr's debut album

After releasing a string of singles, R&B singer Sailorr teased fans that her debut album, or what she calls a mixtape, is coming out soon. The 14-track album titled FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST is expected for a May 9, 2025, release date. She shared the news on her Instagram on Monday, April 28, along with a lengthy dedication for all the people who have helped her make the album.

However, what earned various reactions from her fans online from her post was what appeared to be the album cover of FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST. It showed Sailorr's metamorphosis into a cockroach, similar to the Animorphs book cover, over a kaleidoscopic background of purple and pink hues.

While fans are notably excited about the upcoming album, netizens were less than impressed with the album cover, with someone calling it AI-made.

"The cover is clearly made with AI lol," an X user commented.

More fans commented about the cover art, with one netizen questioning where the creativity went, while another one asked, 'Why?' Another commenter straight up called the album cover "ridiculous" and questioned the significance of a cockroach in the album.

"What happened to creativity?? What is this cover??," a user on X said.

"Looking at the cover art and my only question is ...... Why lmfao," another user on X commented.

"These poster arts are getting more and more ridiculous. What do roaches have to do with 'Florida's finest' anyway," an X user added.

However, some fans understood the Pookie's Requiem singer's reference and found it "hilarious," while another commenter called her album cover art "intense" and is expecting that the project will gain some "serious heat" once it's released.

"Anamorphing into a roach is hilarious! I'm gonna go listen," a user on X said.

"That cover art is intense. Sailorr's been quietly building buzz in Florida's underground scene. Expecting some serious heat from this debut. Hyperpop meets southern grit," another X user commented.

"It's girlhood at its best": Sailorr teases her upcoming FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST album

With FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST coming in a little over a week on May 9, 2025, Sailorr teased what the album is going to be like and what she's trying to achieve with the 14-track project. In an interview with UPROXX, published on April 25, 2025, she explained what her upcoming debut album is all about creativity and femininity. She said:

"FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST highlights the importance of creativity and femininity while growing up with traditionally conservative expectations... It's girlhood at its best."

Ahead of the album release, the singer dropped her fifth lead single from the upcoming project, Sincerity, on April 25. Before that, she caught the attention of R&B music fans with her early singles Pookie's Requiem and W1ll U L13? last year, followed by a Pookie's Requiem remix featuring fellow R&B star Summer Walker in February 2025.

On the same month, she dropped another single called Cut Up followed by Down Bad in March. Moreover, in an April 25 press release from iHeartMedia, they named Sailorr as the latest 'One The Verge" hip hop artist for her Pookie's Requiem featuring Summer Walker.

Sailorr's FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST is now available for pre-save on music streaming platforms.

